Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of June 5, 2023

Netflix is bringing the variety this week with its drops. From documentaries to the final season of a beloved series, there’s more than enough to keep your streaming all week long.

Among the most anticipated launches is the final season of Never Have I Ever. The teen comedy will wrap up the story of Devi Vishwakumar with the high school senior finding out about her path after high school, navigating her love life, and entering adulthood—all with comedic flair.

But Devi’s story isn’t the only exciting one dropping. Learn more about the iconic actor Arnold Schwarzenegger in a new Netflix documentary, see car makeovers in a new reality series, and more. Ready to see what else is headed to Netflix?

Here’s everything to Netflix the week of June 5, 2023.

June 5 Barracuda Queens: Girls in debt turn to robbing homes for cash. Ben 10: Seasons 1—4: A boy finds a mysterious device that’ll turn him into different alien superheros. Living: After a medical diagnosis, a man looks for meaning in life.



June 6 My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, Chapter 4: The ponies are back for the next chapter.

June 7 Arnold: Learn more about the actor and politician in this docuseries. Love is Blind: Brazil, Season 3: Singles date without ever seeing one another in this Brazilian adaptation of the U.S. series.



June 8 Never Have I Ever: Season 4: Find out how Devi’s high school career will end in this final season. Tour de France: Unchained: Follow cycling teams as they compete in the famous race.

June 9 Bloodhounds: Two boxers team up to take down a loan shark. Human Resources, Season 2: Follow the emotions and urges of humans as played by famous actors in this comedy series. The Playing Card Killer: A playing card left at a murder connects a string of killings together in this documentary. Tex Mex Motors: See seemingly junky cars be remade into masterpieces in this series.



