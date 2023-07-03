The 10 Best Cleaning Products to Make the Job Easier

Let’s face it…cleaning can be a daunting task that requires time, effort, and a whole lot of elbow grease. If there were ways to make cleaning easier, we’d all love to know about it.

Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to make cleaning easier! You just need to know the right products, and you already know we’ve put a list together for you. We’ve gathered some game-changing cleaning products to transform your most tiresome cleaning endeavors.

From robotic vacuum cleaners to innovative scrubbing tools, these products are here to save you precious time and energy. Say goodbye to labor-intensive cleaning sessions and hello to a sparkling home, all with no extra effort.

Robot Vacuum Cleaner

If you haven’t tried a robot vacuum and mop combo for your home yet, then what are you doing? Sweeping, vacuuming, and mopping your floors yourself, that’s probably what you’re doing.

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra autonomous vacuum and mop can navigate your home and clean your floors automatically, saving you time, effort, and the terrible experience of walking across crumb-covered floors.

The Roborock will avoid obstacles in its way, features a 5500 Pa Hyperforce Suction for extra cleaning power, and it’s even self-cleaning, self-emptying, and self-drying. Basically, you won’t be spending extra time cleaning it in lieu of your home.

Electric Pressure Washer

Looking to boost your home’s curb appeal? Want to get the dirt and grime off your deck? Hoping to clean off your front sidewalk after a long winter? A pressure washer can get the job done well and easily.

Pressure washers are ideal for outdoor cleaning tasks. You can wash your patios, house siding, shed, and driveway, all without any scrubbing. The best pressure washers (like the Sun Joe SPX3000) have an automatic shut-off when the trigger isn’t engaged. This helps save energy, prolonging your pump life.

Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 Keep your fences, patio, siding, and cleaner with minimal effort.

Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

Not all cleaning cloths are created equal. This means that not all cleaning cloths provide the same level of easy, smooth cleaning. Microfiber cloths have such tiny fibers that they pick up even more dirt, grime, and residue than your average cleaning cloth, making every swipe more effective.

Not only that but microfiber cloths last much longer than your typical cotton cloths, meaning they can be used and washed far more without losing their effectiveness. These ultra-soft and absorbent cloths are perfect for dusting, polishing surfaces, and cleaning glass without leaving streaks.

HOMEXCEL Microfiber Cleaning Cloth Make every wipe even more effective with microfiber cleaning cloths.

Electric Spin Scrubber

Why waste your precious time and energy scrubbing when there are electric scrubbers designed to do that hard work for you? These handheld devices are designed with interchangeable brushes that rotate and spin, helping you tackle tough stains and grime without expending your own energy.

Whether you’re needing to scrub the dishes, floor, or even dirty build-up on your car, a spin scrubber can make the job easier. Get to all those hard-to-reach areas and remove unwanted dirt without draining your strength.

Keimi Electric Spin Scrubber Tiring scrubbing is a thing of the past thanks to this electric spin scrubber.

Steam Cleaner

Don’t underestimate steam when it comes to good, easy cleaning. Sometimes all you need is a little heat and moisture to wipe away stubborn stains, grease, or other build-up. Steam cleaners are also a great method if you want to avoid chemical cleaners without adding to your cleaning efforts.

When cleaning with steam, you want to be careful not to damage what you’re cleaning. Steam cleaners are suitable for a wide range of surfaces—like floors, grout, upholstery, and more. But make sure you don’t over-steam your surfaces and materials.

Bissell SteamShot Hard Surface Steam Cleaner Use fewer chemicals while making cleaning easier and more effective with this surface steam cleaner.

Magnetic Window Cleaner

If only there were a way to clean both sides of your windows at one time. Oh, wait… there is! Magnetic window cleaners help you clean your windows in a fraction of the time.

This innovative tool consists of two magnetic halves that clean the inside and outside of your windows simultaneously, eliminating the need for ladders or reaching out of upper-story windows.

Double Side Magnetic Window Cleaner Get your windows glistening with half the effort when you have these magnetic window cleaners.

UV Sanitizing Wand

Do you ever feel like random surfaces in your home, office, or while you travel are…germy? Maybe you don’t want to walk around with sanitization wipes or bottles of cleaner, but you also don’t want to touch bacteria-ridden surfaces. A UV sanitizing wand can help.

Using ultraviolet light, this handheld wand kills bacteria and sanitizes surfaces in seconds. You can use it on keyboards, door handles, and even toilet seats to eliminate 99% of bacteria and viruses.

This sanitizing wand by Verilux comes with a special safety feature: an automatic shut-off so you only direct it on objects you want to be sanitized.

Verilux CleanWave Portable Sanitizing Travel Wand Kill germs and bacteria in seconds so you can have peace of mind wherever you go.

Fabric Shaver

How much time have you wasted in your life plucking at pilling on your clothes? It’s a frustrating process, but what’s even more frustrating is not wearing your favorite sweater anymore because it’s speckled with fuzz, lint, and pills.

A fabric shaver is your solution. Say goodbye to unsightly pilling on your clothes and upholstery. Gently remove lint and pills, restoring your fabric’s appearance and softness without wasting time plucking at it.

iRUNTEK Rechargeable Fabric Shaver It's time to restore your favorite clothing items and make them like-new!

Keyboard Cleaning Gel

Imagine how satisfying it would be to clean up all the crumbs and build-up on your computer keyboard. If you want to remove dust and dirt from fragile, hard-to-scrub places like your computer, then you need to snag some cleaning gel.

This squishy and reusable gel molds into crevices and cracks, allowing for a thorough cleaning. You can revitalize your keyboard, remove any crumbs in your car cupholders, and more.

Plus, it’s really fun to use.

Best Budget Keyboard Cleaner Color Coral Universal Dust Cleaner The ColorCoral Universal Cleaning Gel is fun to use and picks up the dust and crumbs in your keyboard.

Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Absolutely no one enjoys scrubbing toilets, but it’s a job that needs to be done… unless you use automatic toilet bowl cleaners.

These cleaners come in a variety of forms, but perhaps the easiest method is the simple tablet method. You must remove these cleaning tablets from their package and drop them into your toilet tank.

Whenever you flush your toilet, the cleaner will sanitize and bleach your toilet for you, helping save you time and energy…and avoid the nasty toilet scrubbing.

Vacplus Toilet Bowl Cleaners Cross toilet cleaning off your to-do list when you have these automatic toilet cleaners.

Embracing these products can transform the way you approach cleaning, making it a more enjoyable and hassle-free experience. The more you can automate your chores and work with products that make cleaning easier, the more free time you have to spend on the activities you truly enjoy.