10 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts That’ll Actually Arrive in Time

Father’s Day is right around the corner. If you haven’t bought a gift yet, don’t panic. There are plenty of gifts that will arrive in time if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Sign up for Prime if you don’t already have it, find your favorite gift on this list, and get ready to celebrate the father figures in your life.

Dartboard

If your dad doesn’t already have a dartboard, he’ll appreciate this interactive activity that will allow him to relax, have fun, and bond with family and friends. This one by Viper by GLD Products is made of tough sisal fibers that heal over time, so it’ll always be ready for more action with steel tip darts.

It’s imported and designed with a cool circular spider wire and no staples in the bullseye, so there are fewer annoying bounce-outs and deflections. Plus, it’s the same size as the ones the pros use, so he’ll be ready to compete one day (or just daydream about it).

Viper by GLD Products Perfect for the garage or game room.

Grill Basket

For dads who love to grill, get them this handy grill basket. This tool enables dads to easily cook a variety of delicious foods on the grill while keeping everything neatly contained and preventing smaller items from falling through the grates. Cook everything from fish to vegetables without making a mess.

Outdoor Mister

If your father figure is always complaining about how hot it is, get him this outdoor mister for his backyard. This portable device sprays a fine mist of water, instantly cooling down the surrounding area and providing relief from the sweltering temperatures. Whether he’s lounging by the pool, hosting a backyard barbecue, or enjoying a picnic in the park, an outdoor mister will keep him comfortably cool.

Merino Wool Socks

A pair of wool socks might seem like an odd Father’s Day gift, but hear us out. First of all, these are Merino wool socks, which means they offer exceptional comfort, temperature regulation, moisture-wicking properties, and durability. Second, these aren’t for winter use only. While they are great staples for any winter wardrobe, they also work great for hiking and camping trips in the summer to protect feet on chilly mornings.

Kan Jam Disc Toss Game

For dad’s who like to get outside with the family, order this Kan Jam Disc Toss Game. Similar to cornhole, washer toss, and horseshoes, Kan Jam is a fun and competitive team game that guarantees hours of entertainment. With the Light Up Set for night play, the excitement never has to end, as the LED Flying Disc and Multi-Color Light-Up Goals illuminate the game even in the dark.

The rules are simple: take turns throwing and deflecting the flying disc towards the goal to score points, with 21 points leading to victory or the option for an instant win by slotting the disc like a pro. Setting up this game is a breeze, allowing you to start playing within seconds, and its lightweight and easy assembly make it perfect for any location, be it the backyard, beach, park, or tailgate.

Bird Bath

For dads or grandpas who love their garden, get them an affordable bird bath to attract beautiful birds during the day. This one takes up minimal space and can be placed pretty much anywhere.

It’s made of super strong PP material that’s coated in resin, so it can handle all kinds of weather like rain, intense sunlight, and even those chilly temperatures without issue. Plus, it won’t crack, dent, or break, so your feathered friends can keep on splashing around.

Outdoor Garden Bird Bath A beautiful and affordable bird bath.

Reclining Lounge Chair

There are good outdoor chairs, and then there are really good outdoor chairs. This reclining lounge chair is a really good outdoor chair. Let dad experience a stress-free and weightless feel as you unwind and indulge in optimal relaxation. Crafted with a powder-coated steel frame, this chair offers both strength and lightweight portability, making it easy to transport and set up anywhere he wants.

Battery Organizer

This may not look like the most fun gift, but for a dad who likes to be organized, this battery organizer may be the best thing he receives all year. With space for up to 100 batteries of all types and sizes, including a compartment for button cell batteries, he’ll never have to worry about them rolling around again.

Plus, the included battery tester helps you instantly test each battery’s charge. With the ergonomic handle and wall-mounted option, it’s easy to transport or store all the batteries in your home.

Battery Pro Organizer and Tester Perfect for organizing all those batteries in your junk drawer.

Digital Photo Frame

If you live far away, your dad, grandpa, or uncle will appreciate this digital photo frame as a way to keep in touch. You can transfer photos straight to the frame in seconds using the app, making it perfect for a not-so-tech-savvy person who might have trouble viewing photos on social media.

Tile Mate

For the guy who’s always losing his keys and wallet, Tile Mate will be a lifesaver. This small, Bluetooth-enabled device attaches to his keys, wallet, or other valuables and can be tracked using the Tile app on his phone. The Tile Mate also has thousands of high ratings on Amazon, with customers praising its accuracy and ease of use.

Tile Mate Tile's most well-known product is a solid, affordable Bluetooth tracker that supports all smartphones.

