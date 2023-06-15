Backyard Products to Stay Cool This Summer

Even if you love summer, sometimes it’s just too hot to enjoy being outside. But if you hate passing up the sunny weather, there are some things you can do to make your backyard cooler. These products will make you want to spend the day outside, even if it’s 90 degrees.

Outdoor Canopy

An outdoor canopy is a great addition to your backyard as it provides much-needed shade, helping to keep the area cool during the hot summer months. It creates a comfortable space for relaxation and entertainment, allowing you to enjoy the outdoors without being exposed to direct sunlight.

With this shade accessory, you can create a designated area for outdoor activities like family gatherings, barbecues, or just lounging with a good book.

Asteroutdoor Sun Shade Keep your entire patio shaded.

Splash Pad

A little bit of water can make a huge difference when it comes to battling the summer heat. This splash pad is easy to set up and will instantly cool down anyone nearby. Your kids will love playing in it, and dogs can use it to cool off too.

Outdoor Fan

Investing in an outdoor fan for your backyard is a smart choice to combat the summer heat. With its refreshing breeze, a fan helps create a comfortable and cool environment, making your outdoor space more enjoyable and inviting for relaxation or social gatherings. Be sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions carefully if you are mounting a fan outside your home.

Outdoor Mister

An outdoor mister is the ultimate summer companion for those scorching days when you just can’t escape the heat. This portable device sprays a fine mist of water, instantly cooling down the surrounding area and providing relief from the sweltering temperatures.

Whether you’re lounging by the pool, hosting a backyard barbecue, or enjoying a picnic in the park, an outdoor mister will keep you and your guests comfortably cool. This outdoor misting cooling system is perfect for yards and patios.

Inflatable Pool

Getting an inflatable pool for your backyard offers a fun and refreshing way to beat the summer heat. Be sure to keep the pool blocked off from children and pets when not in use in order to keep them safe.

Unlike permanent pools, inflatable pools are cost-effective and require minimal maintenance. They’re easy to set up and take down, making them a practical choice for those who want a temporary cooling solution during the summer months.

Portable Umbrella

If you can’t install a canopy, a portable umbrella will do the job too. This one can be propped up on any flat surface and provide a wide area of shade. You can get multiple umbrellas if necessary to cover all the sunny spaces you need to block.

Outdoor Rug

If you have a patio or porch that gets scorching hot in the summer, cover it with an outdoor rug. A resilient rug can be a lifesaver by safeguarding sensitive bare feet and keeping the overall temperature of your porch lower. Opt for light colors that won’t absorb as much heat and make sure you get a durable product that can withstand pets, children, and patio furniture.

Nourison Aloha Indoor/Outdoor Rug Cool off your patio and add a pop of color.

Pergola

For something more permanent than a canopy but less expensive than a gazebo, consider getting a pergola for your yard. It features a sturdy aluminum frame, rust-resistant coating, and stable metal feet for durability and strength that will last for years to come. Its retractable sun shelter allows for easy adjustment, providing shade or an open view, while the fabric provides protection from sunlight and light rains.

Tangkula 10x12 Ft Pergola A classy way to add shade to your yard.

No backyard would be complete without this classic family summertime activity. A slip-and-slide (or similar water slide toy) is a great way to cool off on hot days and have fun as a family. The included inflatable boogie boards make it easier to slide without hurting yourself, and the long length is perfect for children and adults.

JOYIN Water Slide Fun for the whole family.

Don’t waste beautiful sunny days inside because it’s too hot. These products will keep your backyard cool and comfortable all summer long.