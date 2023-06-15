When Will the Sriracha Shortage End?

Attention Sriracha enthusiasts, we have some horrifying news: there’s a serious Sriracha shortage going on. If you’ve been noticing those empty store shelves where your favorite hot sauce used to be, you’re not alone.

This Sriracha shortage has ignited huge concerns and left taste buds craving spice. Unfortunately, there’s no telling when this sauce shortage will end.

According to industry experts, several factors have contributed to the shortage without an end in sight. The main issue began because of an issue with the pepper crops. Undesirable weather conditions affected harvests, limiting the supply of Sriracha’s most important ingredient: heat.

Demand for Sriracha has skyrocketed in recent years, as more and more people have fallen in love with its distinctive spicy, tangy flavor. Unfortunately, this surge in popularity as well as ingredient scarcity has put a serious strain on Sriracha production. If the peppers aren’t growing, you can’t make Sriracha.

While the Sriracha brand can maintain a certain level of production, there remains a limitation on supplies. The brand is working tirelessly to get its product back on the shelves, but we’re all going to need to be patient as we wait for its return.

There is no exact date for when the Sriracha shortage will come to an end. It’s up to distribution, which is up to production, which is up to harvesting…which is up to the weather cooperating and letting those spicy peppers flourish. Let’s all hope for the best in the world of spice, and there are some Sriracha alternatives you can try in the meantime.