The Viral Products That Are Basically a Life Hack

We’ve all seen hot products on Instagram or TikTok that seem life-changing. Many of them have gone viral because people swear by them. But, no one wants to spend their hard-earned money on things that don’t actually make life easier or better.

So, which viral products are actual, tangible life hacks? Let’s take a look at a few of the best.

The Stanley Tumbler

You can’t spend any time on social media without seeing someone sipping from a Stanley. But, they don’t just look cool—they’re functional.

Because of the size, handle, straw, and how much you’ll want to carry your tumbler around, it’s a great way to remind yourself to drink more water throughout the day without it being a chore. Plus, they come in a variety of colors and designs so you can “personalize” yours and motivate yourself to use it every day.

The Pink Stuff

Have you ever found yourself on #CleanTok? If so, you’ve undoubtedly seen people using The Pink Stuff.

What makes this cleaning supply a life hack is that it can be used for just about any mess. They don’t call it “the miracle cleaning paste” for nothing. The original paste can be used on just about any surface in your bathroom or kitchen, saving time and money and keeping you from having to buy a variety of products for one cleaning job.

Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste and Multi-Purpose Spray Think pink with this miracle cleaner designed to make tough household cleaning chores much easier.

Vegetable Chopper

The grinder salad/sandwich has been all over TikTok for the last couple of years. Plus, summer is here, which means it’s salad and fresh fruit season. But, who wants to stand there and chop everything all day?

You can enjoy more healthy veggies faster with this viral vegetable chopper. Simply place an onion, cucumber, pepper, or a plethora of other produce items on the grate, push down, and you’ll have perfectly-chopped veggies! Plus, this particular chopper comes with seven inserts that let you chop, dice, squeeze, and spiralize!

Fullstar 9-in-1 Deluxe Vegetable Chopper The perfect veggie chopper to make life easier and your salsa speedier.

A Magnetic Stove Shelf

If you love being in the kitchen but don’t like digging through your spice cabinet every night, try this magnetic stove shelf that allows you to stick your spice jars and utensils right where you need them the most!

Not only is this shelf a life hack, but it’s a cooking hack, too, and will make your weeknight dinners much less stressful.

StoveShelf 30 Keep your spices nearby when you're cooking with this convenient magnetic stove shelf.

An Air Fryer

The popularity of air fryers continues to grow thanks to social media. It can be a lot of fun to scroll through Instagram or TikTok and see the fun, innovative recipes people come up with exclusively for their air fryers—from mozzarella sticks to decadent desserts.

How is an air fryer a life hack? First, it tends to cook food very quickly. You also don’t have to waste time heating up the stove, and you’ll keep your kitchen cooler. Plus, because air fryers use less oil and fat to cook, it’s a healthy choice that can make a big difference in your life.

COSORI 5 QT Air Fryer If you don't have an air fryer yet, grab this Amazon bestseller!

Electric Garlic Chopper

Whether you’re a kitchen wizard or weekend cook, there’s nothing worse than having to mince garlic. It’s hard to get into uniform pieces, it’s sticky, and the smell gets all over your hand.

This mini electric garlic chopper is the solution. Just pop a few cloves into the machine, push a button, and it will perfectly mince your garlic, onions, or ginger. It takes all of the worst chopping jobs out of the kitchen and makes them easy, so you can measure the amount of garlic for a recipe with your heart!

DmofwHi Electric Garlic Chopper No more smelly garlic fingers when you use this mini chopper.

Hair Drain Catcher

There’s nothing worse (or gag-inducing) than having to clean clumps of hair from the drain. This drain protector collects and traps hair quickly. You just need to pull out the cylinder, rinse it off, and place it back in the drain before your next shower.

You’ll never have to worry about a clogged, gross tub again, and there will be no nasty hair build-up over time since you can clean the cylinder after each shower.

TubShroom Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector No more nasty hair messes in the shower drain with this revolutionary strainer.

A Mini Rice Cooker

Let’s face it, rice cookers are already life hack cooking tools. It can be difficult to get rice “right” in a recipe, and rice cookers help to take the guesswork away.

But, this mini rice cooker from DASH goes one step further, allowing you to make perfectly fluffy rice for one or two in a matter of minutes. It’s compact, easy to use, and perfect for apartment living since it doesn’t take up much space. You can also use it to make oatmeal or other grains without having to make a giant batch.

DASH Mini Rice Cooker A mini rice cooker to make single-serve meals easier than ever.

Portable Cereal Cup

The idea of having cereal on the go sounds messy until you look at this TikTok-viral portable cereal cup. It gives a whole new meaning to the term “drinkable breakfast” (no smoothies involved!).

This cup allows you to keep cereal in a central cup and milk in the outer cup — separate from each other. They don’t touch until you tip the cup back and both go into your mouth. The cereal doesn’t get soggy, and you can enjoy Cap’n Crunch on your commute!

The Ultimate Pet Hair Remover

Pet parents, rejoice! This viral pet hair remover eliminates the need for messy, sticky adhesives and works like a dream to get rid of hair and lint from fabrics.

It’s a reusable roller that works on furniture, carpet, and even car seats. If your dog or cat tends to shed everywhere they go, you can stop wasting money on sticky lint rollers and keep one of these in your home and car to use over and over.

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Pet hair, beware! This reusable pet hair remover gets rid of even the finest dog and cat hair from multiple surfaces.

There are plenty of products out there designed to make your life easier. And, let’s face it, you can’t always trust everything you see on social media.

But, these particular products have gone viral for a reason. They’re easy to get, they’re all a worthwhile investment, and they can make plenty of life’s little chores much easier and less time-consuming.