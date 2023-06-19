Looking for variety in your Netflix viewing? This week is the time to tune into the streaming service. From a great new romance starring Gabrielle Union to cute family entertainment, there’s plenty to see.
One of the biggest drops this week is The Perfect Find, an adaptation of author Tia Williams’ novel of the same name. The film stars Union as a fashion editor getting back into the industry who accidentally falls for her boss’ son. Then, there’s Not Quite Narwhal, another adaptation (but of a children’s book by Jessie Sima), a new pre-school-friendly series that sees a unicorn named Kelp believing he’s a narwhal until he finally sees unicorns.
Curious about what else is dropping? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of June 19, 2023.
- June 19
- Not Quite Narwhal: Kelp the unicorn believes he’s a narwhal until he sees unicorns.
- Take Care of Maya: See the story of the Kowalski family and their harrowing experience with their daughter Maya’s hospital admission.
- June 20
- 85 South: Ghetto Legends: DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean bring their podcast to a Netflix special.
- June 21
- Break Point: Part 2: Get more behind-the-scenes looks at famed tennis players’ lives.
- The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 2: William Shatner explores more unexplained phenomena.
- June 22
- Devil’s Advocate: See the story behind Giovanni Di Stefano’s life.
- Glamorous: An aspiring influencer gets a job with a makeup mogul.
- Let’s Get Divorced: A high-profile couple attempts to get divorced but other people get in the way.
- Skull Island: The animated show follows a group of explorers who land on Skull Island, home of Kong.
- Sleeping Dog: A detective living on the streets investigates a death.
- June 23
- Catching Killers: Season 3: Investigators reveal how they solved serial killer cases.
- iNumber Number: Jozi Gold: An undercover cop investigates a famous gold heist.
- King of Clones: Follow the story behind a notorious Korean scientist and his cloning research.
- Make Me Believe: Grandmothers set up a meet-cute behind their grandchildren.
- On the Line: The Richard Williams Story: Explore the life of Richard Williams, father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams.
- The Perfect Find: A woman accidentally falls for her boss’ son.
- Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, Part 3: The Pokémon are back in Part 3 of this series.
- Through My Window: Across the Sea: A couple in a long-distance relationship realizes it’s putting a strain on them.