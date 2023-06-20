Should You Drink Coffee Before or After Working Out?

Many people can’t imagine their morning without a cup of joe. It provides a much-needed jolt of caffeine to start the day. Some of those people also can’t imagine their morning without a good, sweaty workout. But, what should come first—the coffee or the cardio?

You might be worried about cramping, stomach issues, or even sudden digestive problems if you have coffee before working out, but there are actually benefits to drinking coffee before a workout.

Consuming caffeine before a workout can speed up your metabolism, allowing you to burn more calories while you exercise. It also helps with microcirculation and can improve your overall performance thanks to the increased energy levels.

Of course, that doesn’t mean you should be chugging a venti macchiato before you spend an hour on the treadmill. Too much coffee before a workout can, in fact, be a bad idea.

Try to stick with a simple cup of coffee, at least to start, about 20 minutes before you want to work out. People react to caffeine differently, so you might have to give things a little trial and error to determine your own personal sweet spot.

Additionally, you might want to save the coffee for after your workout if you tend to have a sensitive stomach or get queasy easily. At the end of the day, coffee is acidic, and some people have a harder time digesting it.

If you do decide to drink coffee after your workout to boost your energy and stay awake, make sure you’re not drinking it too late in the day. That kind of stimulation, even a few hours before bedtime, can make it harder to get the sleep your body needs to fully recover.