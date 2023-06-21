Does the Type of Water You Use Matter When Making Coffee?

If you can’t survive without your morning cup of coffee, you probably fill your electric kettle or drip machine with water from the tap and hit “brew”. But, did you know you might be impacting the flavor of your coffee with your water choice?

You don’t have to be a coffee snob to notice the difference. The type of water you use absolutely matters when making coffee. You should be using filtered water when you brew at home.

Why does it matter? Doesn’t all water taste the same? Not necessarily.

There are water “experts” that can tell even the most subtle nuanced differences in different types of water. Usually, it has to do with mineral content. Hard water with a higher mineral content can mute the flavor and aroma of your coffee.

Even if you have a water softener at home, you could still experience higher levels of minerals in your water than you would if you used filtered water.

Consider buying your own filtering pitcher or using bottled water to brew your coffee. You might not think it will make much of a difference, but try a side-by-side comparison. When you use filtered water, especially a filter with activated carbon, you’ll end up with a better-tasting cup of coffee.

It will actually taste more like…coffee.

If you’ve been looking for an easy way to make a better brew, switching up your water might be the trick.