There’s a 64-Ounce Stanley Cup Now

Your summer hydration needs are about to be met, and it’s all thanks to Stanley. This time, though, we’re not talking about the brand’s signature and iconic 40-ounce tumbler. Now, there’s a new cup in town, and it’s even bigger.

Stanley has launched a 64-ounce tumbler that has all the same features of its original viral sensation but in a much larger package.

Currently, the new 64-ounce Stanley tumbler is only available on the Stanley website, so you’ll need to head there to shop. According to the brand, this new iteration can keep iced drinks cold for up to 60 hours, cold drinks cold for up to 15 hours, and hot drinks hot for up to 10 hours. That’s thanks to the double wall vacuum insulated design and stainless steel construction.

The 64-ounce Stanley is meant to provide all-day hydration and will have you running to fill it up less throughout the day. It’s ideal for long sporting events, outdoor activities, and for those who work in fast-paced, limited break careers (here’s looking at you, teachers).

Of course, you can still get the original 40-ounce. Because yes, once you fill-up the 64-ounce, it’s going to be heavy. For those looking to lighten their load but still stay hydrated the 40-ounce or even the 30-ounce Stanley cups might still be better options.

Plus, if part of your love of the Stanley comes from all the incredible colors, the 64-ounce does a limited selection of mostly neutral hues. However, that’s likely to change as the product becomes more and more popular.

If you’ve been wishing for a water bottle that’ll have you filling up less but keep you hydrated more, Stanley’s latest launch is giving you exactly what you want.