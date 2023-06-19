What Is New Orleans Style Iced Coffee?

When it comes to cooling off and satisfying your caffeine cravings, nothing quite hits the spot like a refreshing glass of iced coffee. If you want your iced coffee to taste the best, then you may want to follow the irresistible New Orleans-style iced coffee technique.

The trick comes in brewing a blend of dark roasted coffee with chicory.

Chicory is a wild-growing plant that sprouts attractive blue flowers. The root of the plant can be harvested, dried, roasted, and ground. Chicory is often used as a coffee substitute, but in New Orleans, it’s paired with coffee to create a delicious, complex flavor. You have to try it.

To create the perfect glass of New Orleans-style ice coffee, you need a delicious dark roast, some prepared chicory, and the means to follow a cold brewing method (like a cold brew maker).

Begin by steeping the coffee for an extended period in cold water. We’re talking at least 12 hours. When you cold brew rather than hot brew, you can develop a more intense flavor. Use a higher ratio of coffee and chicory to water than you’d normally use when hot brewing.

Once your coffee and chicory have had time to steep, it’s ready to enjoy. Serve over ice, with milk, with creamer, or however you normally prefer your iced coffee. Consider trying it with a splash of condensed milk if you want a hint of sweetness and cream.