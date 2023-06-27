Does Seeing One Roach Mean You Have More?

There’s nothing more cringe-worthy than seeing a cockroach creeping around your kitchen—or anywhere in the house. It might immediately make you feel like you need to call an exterminator or scrub down every inch of your home. Of course, you might also wonder if more roaches are lurking around.

If you see one cockroach, you’re likely to have many more in your home that you haven’t spotted yet. So, while it would be nice if cockroaches were a “one and done” type of bug, they tend to hang out in groups.

Cockroaches are nocturnal creatures that tend to come out when it’s dark, so it makes sense that you wouldn’t see many of them crawling around during the day. But, if you’re a night owl and flip on the light in your kitchen for a midnight snack, you might see a few of them scatter and try to hide away—and you’ll probably lose your appetite.

If you do see a roach (or more than one) out in the open during the day, your problem might be even worse. There are only so many places in a home for roaches to hide and nest. Once those areas are full, the insects are forced out due to overcrowding.

So, whether you see one cockroach or a few, you likely have an infestation on your hands if they’re crawling around the kitchen during the day.

The best way to get rid of a cockroach infestation is to kill any roaches you see on sight and consider using cockroach bait and insect killer to stop them from getting comfortable in your home. If you’re still having issues, contact a local exterminator for help.