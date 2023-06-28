We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

How Grass Clippings Can Help Your Houseplants

Stacey Koziel
Stacey Koziel
Lifestyle Writer

Stacey Koziel is a news writer at LifeSavvy. She's worked as a freelance writer for over ten years, focusing on family and lifestyle content. She also has a background in marketing and social media, and is always eager to talk (and write!) about the latest TikTok trends. Read more...

About LifeSavvy

| 1 min read
Wheelbarrow full of bright green grass clippings
Tsirikashvili Nodari/Shutterstock.com

Mowing the lawn is either a summer chore you look forward to, or something you dread taking care of every week. But, whether you love it or hate it, most of us are left with piles of grass clippings by the time the job is done. While putting them in a yard waste bag is always an option, there’s a better way to repurpose your clippings.

If you’re a plant parent, grass clippings that you would otherwise throw away or put out by the road can be used to help your indoor greenery grow.

All you have to do is make a nutrient-dense tea.

There are plenty of varieties of weeds and other naturally growing greenery that can benefit your indoor house plants, including stinging nettle, alfalfa, horsetail, and willow.

But, if you don’t want to go foraging in the yard, grass clippings can be just as nutrient-dense and can help your houseplants to grow.

GardenMate 3-Pack 72 Gallons Reusable Garden Waste Bags

Easily store and carry your grass clippings to repurpose them for plants.

Amazon

$19.95
$24.99 Save 20%

Grass contains large amounts of nitrogen and potassium. Potassium helps with growth, and nitrogen is a natural component found in chlorophyll. It’s necessary for the process of photosynthesis. Without it, your plants would wither and die, so adding more of it can help to improve strength.

Here's the Major Lawn Care Mistake You Might Be Making
RELATEDHere's the Major Lawn Care Mistake You Might Be Making

To get the most out of your grass clippings, fill a bucket 2/3 of the way with them. Cover them with water, and let steep for 2-3 days. Strain out the clippings and water your plants with the rich compost tea. You’ll feel good about giving your grass clippings another purpose, and you might be surprised by just how much your plants will thrive.

Stacey Koziel Stacey Koziel
Stacey Koziel is a news writer at LifeSavvy. She's worked as a freelance writer for over ten years, focusing on family and lifestyle content. She also has a background in marketing and social media, and is always eager to talk (and write!) about the latest TikTok trends. Read Full Bio »
LifeSavvy is focused on a single goal: helping you make the most informed purchases possible. Want to know more?