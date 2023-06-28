How Grass Clippings Can Help Your Houseplants

Mowing the lawn is either a summer chore you look forward to, or something you dread taking care of every week. But, whether you love it or hate it, most of us are left with piles of grass clippings by the time the job is done. While putting them in a yard waste bag is always an option, there’s a better way to repurpose your clippings.

If you’re a plant parent, grass clippings that you would otherwise throw away or put out by the road can be used to help your indoor greenery grow.

All you have to do is make a nutrient-dense tea.

There are plenty of varieties of weeds and other naturally growing greenery that can benefit your indoor house plants, including stinging nettle, alfalfa, horsetail, and willow.

But, if you don’t want to go foraging in the yard, grass clippings can be just as nutrient-dense and can help your houseplants to grow.

Grass contains large amounts of nitrogen and potassium. Potassium helps with growth, and nitrogen is a natural component found in chlorophyll. It’s necessary for the process of photosynthesis. Without it, your plants would wither and die, so adding more of it can help to improve strength.

To get the most out of your grass clippings, fill a bucket 2/3 of the way with them. Cover them with water, and let steep for 2-3 days. Strain out the clippings and water your plants with the rich compost tea. You’ll feel good about giving your grass clippings another purpose, and you might be surprised by just how much your plants will thrive.