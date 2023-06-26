Netflix saved some heavy-hitting drops to round out the last week of June. The streaming service has some serious star power behind its final June releases, and there are multiple shows and movies to get excited about.

This week, those patiently waiting for the third season of The Witcher finally get the first installment. Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra are all back as Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer respectively. Then, there’s Nimona. The popular webcomic and graphic novel gets the film treatment thanks to Netflix.

Of course, that’s not all heading subscribers’ way this week. Want more? Here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of June 26, 2023.

June 26 The Imitation Game: This biopic explores the life of Alan Turing, a WWII code breaker.

June 28 Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate: A Berlin nightclub because a haven for the LGBTQ+ community in the 1920s. Hoarders: Season 13: See more people face their hoarding issues. Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators: See the story behind the popular 90s series American Gladiators. Run Rabbit Run: Succession‘s Sarah Snook stars in this thriller about a single mother whose worried about her daughter’s memories of a past life.



June 29 Ōoku: The Inner Chambers: The manga series’ adaptation comes to Netflix. The Witcher: Season 3: Volume 1: Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer are back .



June 30 Is It Cake, Too?! : Bakers craft hyper-realistic cakes in this competition series. Nimona: A knight is accused of a crime he didn’t commit and a shape-shifting teenager is the only person who can help. Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5: Follow the adventures of Tayo the bus in this kid-friendly series.



