Is Sleeping on Your Left Side or Right Side Better?

Abbey Ryan is a storyteller, preferably of stories in written form. Across the 5 years of her professional writing career, her work has been featured in The Chicago Tribune, Amazon, The Medical News Today, and more. When she's not writing (which is rare), she's likely traveling, painting, or on the hunt for a good snack. Read more...

Woman sleeps on her side in bed.
fizkes/Shutterstock.com

When it comes to getting a good night’s rest, you might have wondered if your sleeping position matters. Spoiler alert: it matters a lot. But for side sleepers, is there any difference between sleeping on your left or right side?

Sleeping on your left side may have more benefits than sleeping on your right, but the research isn’t 100% conclusive and it leaves a lot of room for flexibility.

While back sleeping used to hold the crown for the best sleeping position, experts are finding a ton of side sleeping benefits. Not only does side sleeping help reduce snoring, but it can be easier on lower back pain and more comfortable for people suffering from chronic joint and body pain.

Ultimately, the best sleeping position boils down to personal preference and needs. Some people find comfort and better sleep on their left side, while others swear by the right side…and others say front or back sleeping is best.

The key is to listen to your body and choose the position that allows you to relax and drift into comfortable, high-quality sleep. It’s also important to invest in a good mattress and pillow that fully support your body in your preferred position of rest.

Currently, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer for the perfect sleeping position. All of them have pros and cons and are better suited to different people. Try experimenting to see what position makes you most comfortable and allows you the best rest.

