Should You Sleep with a Neck Pillow?

Abbey Ryan
Abbey Ryan
Lifestyle Writer

Abbey Ryan is a storyteller, preferably of stories in written form. Across the 5 years of her professional writing career, her work has been featured in The Chicago Tribune, Amazon, The Medical News Today, and more. When she's not writing (which is rare), she's likely traveling, painting, or on the hunt for a good snack. Read more...

| 1 min read
Woman rests uncomfortably in bed, holding her neck with her hand.
Ah, the quest for a good night’s sleep—a pursuit that often leads us to browse endless pillow options with no idea what to choose. Among contenders is the neck pillow, rumored to be a game-changer for those seeking refreshing rest…but does it help?

It turns out that a neck pillow can greatly alleviate neck pain during the night for some sleepers.

Neck pillows have a unique shape and contour. They’re designed to cradle and support the neck and head, which can be a game-changer for sleep. The best neck pillows ultimately depend on your preferred sleeping style, but they can be a wonderful option if you struggle with neck pain at night.

While neck pillows are often associated with long flights or road trips, they can also offer a cozy rest at home. If you’re a side or back sleeper, a good neck pillow may be exactly what you need. However, most stomach sleepers won’t find them comfortable.

Consider your personal pillow preferences when choosing material and firmness. Think about your favorite sleeping position and take into account any existing neck or spine conditions. Feel free to experiment with different pillows until you find your ideal fit that enhances your comfort.

Always remember that the journey to better sleep is unique for each individual. You deserve high-quality rest just as much as anyone else, so never settle for bad, painful sleep.

