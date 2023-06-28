Keurig Single Serve Coffee Makers Are 40% Off For Early Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day doesn’t start until July 11, but there are still plenty of deals already available ahead of the big day. For coffee lovers, a 40% off Keurig sale is one worth investigating.

You can get a Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker for $59.99 right now on Amazon.

Unlike the larger Keurig models, the K-Mini is ideal for those who don’t need to brew large quantities and have limited space in their office or kitchen. The machine is just five inches wide, and where some Keurig models can take up quite a bit of space, the K-Mini can slide easily into the corner of an office (or cubicle) as well fit on any kitchen countertop. Given the size of many coffeemakers—even non-Keurig brands—it’s a major plus.

Even though you can’t brew a whole carafe for your family or coworkers, you can brew more than enough for yourself. The machine can make up to 12 ounces of coffee at a time (or as little as six if you’re looking to cut back on caffeine). While you will still need to buy pods for the machine, the lack of need for grounds makes this machine perfect for those looking to avoid messes (or those who can never get their grounds to water measurements just right).

Sure, for some people it might not be important, but this machine comes in a multitude of bright colors. If you want a traditional black coffee maker, go for it. But if you’re looking to add a pop to your office or kitchen, you can choose a pink, hunter green, or teal shade.

Whether you need something to avoid those trips to the coffee shop during work or have limited home space and need a small maker, the Keurig K-Mini Amazon Prime deal is a great option.