The Best 2023 Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Amazon’s 2023 Prime Day is officially here, kicking off on July 11 and running through the end of July 12. To access these deals, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription. After a 30-day free trial, you can expect to pay $14.99 per month or $139 per year for the service.

Here are our favorite kitchen deals to grab this Prime Day.

Henckels Statement Knife Block Set: $149.99

If you could use some knife upgrades, don’t miss out on the Henckels Statement Knife Block Set. These knives are seriously sharp and will give you precise cuts like a pro. They’re built to last, so you won’t have to worry about buying new knives anytime soon. Normally $229.99, these are on sale for only $149.99.

Dash Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer: $11.99

Every home chef should grab the Dash Precision Quick-Read Meat Thermometer this Prime Day. It’s super fast and gives you super accurate readings in just a few seconds, thanks to its fancy dual-wire thermocouple sensor. Plus, the digital LCD display makes it a breeze to read temperatures from freezing cold to scorching hot. While this thermometer is typically sold for $39.99, you can get it for 70% off on Prime Day.

PlanetBox ROVER Bento Lunch Box: $41.21

Whether you’re a kid with a smaller appetite or an adult seeking portion control, the PlanetBox ROVER Bento Lunch Box is designed to withstand the adventures of childhood and everyday life. Made of stainless steel, it offers 5 compartments that make packing a variety of foods a breeze while keeping them nicely separated. It’s also toxic-free, ensuring no lead, PVC, phthalates, or BPA materials are present. Although it’s normally sold for $54.99, you can get it for $41.21 during these deal days.

Whall Air Fryer Oven: $119.99

Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to get the Whall Air Fryer Oven, offering 12 functions in one convenient appliance. With its durable stainless steel construction, this air fryer oven is built to last. It comes equipped with 9 preset options, allowing you to effortlessly prepare a variety of dishes, from crispy pizza to delicious fish and more. Usually $374, you can get it for just $119.99.

T-fal Professional Nonstick Fry Pan: $23.14

The T-fal Professional Nonstick Fry Pan is a must-have for any aspiring chef. Its titanium nonstick interior is highly durable and perfect for creating delicious meals with ease. With Thermo-Spot technology, you’ll always know when the pan is properly preheated for cooking, while the thick induction base ensures even heat distribution and reliable cooking results. Get it for less than $25 during the sale, over half off the normal price.

Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser: $20.09

Pretty much every house could use a Brita filter. Get a great deal on Amazon Prime Day when you purchase the Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser. This filter can hold a whopping 27 cups of fresh Brita water, which is more than enough to fill up six 24-ounce reusable bottles. It’s on sale for just $20.09, down from its regular price of $50.99.

Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser This will make your tap water taste much better.

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain: $12.45

A fan favorite with over 30,000 reviews, the Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain is a great steal this Prime Day. Normally $29.99, you can get this handy device for just $12.45 and make cooking pasta so much easier. With its universal design and easy-to-use clips, this compact strainer conveniently snaps onto pots, pans, and bowls of all sizes, allowing you to strain without transferring the food. Don’t miss out on this great kitchen accessory.

Cuisinart Food Processor: $109.46

The Cuisinart Food Processor is a must-have kitchen appliance that you shouldn’t miss on Amazon Prime Day. With its powerful performance and versatile functionality, it makes food preparation a breeze. From chopping and slicing to shredding and mixing, this food processor can handle a wide range of tasks, saving you time and effort in the kitchen. You can get it for over 50% off this Prime Day.

Cuisinart 14 Cup Food Processor A great food processor can be used for a variety of food prep needs.

Lodge Enameled Dutch Oven: $59.99

Don’t miss the chance to add the Lodge Enameled Dutch Oven to your kitchen arsenal during Amazon Prime Day. This versatile Dutch oven is a perfect blend of style and functionality, allowing you to prepare and serve delicious meals with ease. With its porcelain enamel on cast iron construction, it offers superior heat distribution and retention, ensuring even cooking and energy efficiency. Typically sold for $133, you can get it on sale for $59.99.

Zulay Milk Frother: $6.99

If you make your coffee at home, you need the Zulay Milk Frother to up your game. This handheld device has a powerful motor and specially designed whisk, letting you create creamy and velvety froth in seconds for your favorite hot or cold beverages. It is easy to clean and store, making it a convenient and long-lasting addition to your coffee-making routine. This frother is normally priced at $14.99, but you can get it for $6.99 on Prime Day.

Zulay Powerful Milk Frother Make your favorite coffee drinks at home.

