The Best 2023 Amazon Prime Day Lawn and Garden Deals

On July 11-12, Amazon is holding its annual Prime Day. Featuring thousands of incredible deals, this is an event you don’t want to miss. Sign up for a Prime account if you don’t have one and shop the best lawn and garden deals during the sale.

Athens All-Weather Brown Wicker Outdoor Chairs: $54.61

Enhance your outdoor living space with the Athens All-Weather Brown Wicker Outdoor Chairs by Alaterre Furniture, available for over 80% off on Amazon Prime Day. These chairs are crafted with a durable resin wicker that is water and UV-resistant, ensuring long-lasting quality and resistance to fading. With their stylish design, comfortable cushions, and easy maintenance, these chairs provide the perfect combination of style, durability, and relaxation for your patio or porch.

Alpine Corporation Butterfly Metal Bench: $58.75

If you want to add a pop of whimsy to your backyard or garden, consider getting this Alpine Corporation Butterfly Metal Bench. This sturdy and durable bench provides comfortable seating for two people with its high supportive back and open seat design. Made from weather-resistant iron, it’s suitable for use in any season, making it a perfect addition to your garden, patio, or backyard. Normally $314.99, you can get it for under $60 on Prime Day.

Pure Garden Outdoor Fire Pit: $66.49

Make the most of Amazon Prime Day and transform your outdoor space with the Pure Garden Outdoor Fire Pit. This set includes a 33-inch patio fire pit, complete with a spark screen, grate, poker, weather-resistant cover, and a handy metal storage rack for firewood. With its stylish design featuring black and orange marble tile on a sturdy bronze powder-coated steel base, this fire pit will add a touch of elegance to any outdoor area. You can get it for 68% off the normal price of $209.95.

Pure Garden Fire Pit This fire pit is functional, stylish, and easy to care for.

Carolina All-Weather Wicker 3-Piece Dining Set: $177.81

Prime Day is a great time to invest in an outdoor dining set, and with its sophisticated design, this Carolina All-Weather Wicker 3-Piece Dining Set is a great pick. Crafted with durable resin wicker and high-quality aluminum frames, this set is built to withstand the elements while providing ample seating and storage options with its bottom shelf and tempered-glass tabletop. Typically sold for $969.95, you can get it for just over $175 on sale.

Carolina All-Weather Wicker 3-Piece Dining Set A beautiful dining set perfect for the patio or pool.

AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit: $49.99

Get ready to enjoy fresh, homegrown herbs with the AeroGarden Harvest Seed Pod Kit during this sale. This indoor garden comes with a gourmet herb seed kit and all-natural plant nutrients, providing you with a full season of flavorful herbs. With its easy-to-use control panel and high-performance LED grow lights, you can experience five times faster growth compared to traditional soil gardening. Instead of the normal price of $164.95, you can get it on sale for $49.99.

Sierra Concepts 2-Pack Floor Mats: $13.99

Upgrade your home’s entrance with these Sierra Concepts 2-Pack Floor Mats. These heavy-duty, high-quality mats provide durability, safety, and easy maintenance, making them perfect for indoor and outdoor use. With their environmentally friendly construction and non-slip backing, these mats are designed to keep your floors clean and enhance the appearance of any entryway or high-traffic area. Get them for just $13.99 during the sale, as opposed to their normal price of $39.99.

KIMODE Cotton Plaid Rug: $15.19

Outdoor rugs add beauty and functionality to your space. The KIMODE Cotton Plaid Rug features a classic black, white, and grey buffalo check pattern that complements farmhouse and modern decor. With its durable cotton construction, easy cleaning options, and large size, this rug is perfect for various areas in your home, from the porch to the living room, making it a practical and stylish addition to any space. Get it for over 50% off on Prime Day.

KIMODE Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug Add some style to your porch or patio.

Classic Accessories Grill Cover: $33.24

Take advantage of Prime Day and keep your barbecue grill protected with the Classic Accessories Grill Cover. Designed to fit grills with offset tables measuring 60 inches in length, 30 inches in depth, and 50 inches in height, this cover is a perfect choice for backyard grills. It features a stylish fabric top with a water-resistant laminated backing and a protective splash guard skirt. Normally sold for $75.99, you can get it for $33.24 during the sale.

Classic Accessories BBQ Grill Cover Keep your grill protected and safe from the elements.

Alpine Corporation Antique Flower Birdbath: $20.26

Make your garden come alive with the Alpine Corporation Antique Flower Birdbath, a beautiful addition to any outdoor space. Its shallow shape and wide bowl provide a safe space for multiple small birds to drink and bathe simultaneously, while the natural green finish seamlessly blends into the surrounding nature. Crafted from durable materials, this birdbath is built to withstand rust and damage from the elements. While you would typically pay $44.99 for this garden accessory, you can get it for $20.26 on Prime Day.

Alpine Corporation Birdbath A beautiful addition to any garden or backyard.

TIKI Table Top Torches: $13.83

Add a touch of style and ambiance to your outdoor space with the TIKI Table Top Torches. This set of textured, molded glass torches in patriotic colors will enhance any decor, whether grouped together as a centerpiece or used individually as colorful accents around your yard or patio. Plus, each one will keep the mosquitoes away with up to five hours of burn time. Normally $29.99, you can get these for $13.83 during the sale.

Take advantage of Amazon’s 2023 Prime Day and upgrade your outdoor space. These are our favorite lawn and garden deals being offered during the sale.