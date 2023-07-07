8 Sriracha Alternatives to Get You Through the Shortage

If you’re a fan of spicy condiments, you’ve likely encountered sriracha at some point. This beloved chili sauce, with its perfect balance of heat and flavor, has gained a devoted following over the years.

However, due to recent shortages, finding sriracha on store shelves can be challenging. Here are some alternatives that will bring the heat while you wait to restock your favorite.

Why Is There a Sriracha Shortage?

If you can’t find your favorite condiment on the shelves lately, you’re not just unlucky. The renowned California-based company, Huy Fong Foods, responsible for producing the iconic sriracha brand in the United States, recently shared that supplies remain limited and will be limited for an unknown period of time.

The shortage was first announced last year when Huy Fong Foods encountered the same challenges that many companies faced due to supply chain disruptions and a scarcity of ingredients. Despite managing to recover and provide some respite to customers, Huy Fong has now revealed a fresh wave of inventory shortages.

Ongoing drought conditions in Mexico have had an impact on the chile crop yield, leading to the shortage. According to LA Times, Huy Fong Foods, which typically uses about 50,000 tons of chiles annually, has had difficulty keeping up with production.

Sriracha Alternatives

Huy Fong Foods is not sure when the sriracha shortage will end, as it is dependent on many unpredictable factors. In the meantime, you can try these eight spicy sauces to add some heat and flavor to your meals.

Fix Sriracha Hot Sauce

Although Huy Fong Foods is the king of sriracha, they aren’t the only company that makes this type of bottled hot sauce. Fix Sriracha Sauce is a great alternative that doesn’t seem to be experiencing chili shortages for now. Made with only five ingredients, this sriracha sauce will add just the right amount of heat and spice to any meal.

Gochujang

Hailing from Korea, Gochujang is a spicy, fermented chili paste that boasts a unique depth of flavor. Made from red chili powder, glutinous rice, fermented soybeans, and salt, gochujang offers a rich and complex taste. Although it has a slightly sweeter profile than sriracha, it still packs a punch. Use it as a dipping sauce, marinade, or as a spicy addition to stews and bibimbap.

CJ Haechandle Gochujang Perfect for any spicy Korean dishes such as bibimbap, kimchi stew, or any dish that needs a slight kick to it.

Weak Knees Gochujang Sriracha

If you can’t get sriracha but don’t love gochujang on its own, Weak Knees Gochujang Sriracha is the perfect solution. This unique condiment combines the beloved sweet and heat of classic sriracha with the fermented complexity of gochujang chili paste. The result is a sweet and spicy sriracha sauce with a medium heat level and a complex flavor profile. Use it as a versatile condiment, dipping sauce, or marinade for a variety of dishes.

Weak Knees Gochujang Sriracha Hot Sauce Classic sriracha sauce meets the fermented complexity of gochujang chili paste for the perfect everyday condiment.

Sambal Oelek

Sambal Oelek is a traditional Indonesian chili paste made from ground red chili peppers, vinegar, and salt. It delivers a vibrant and fiery kick, similar to sriracha, but with a more straightforward flavor profile. Its versatility makes it an excellent substitute for sriracha in various dishes, such as stir-fries, soups, and marinades.

Fly by Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp

Crafted with pride in Chengdu, China, Fly by Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp is an explosion of flavors, combining the perfect balance of heat, spiciness, crispiness, and numbing sensations. Its intense savory taste enhances the boldness of any dish, making it an ideal alternative to sriracha sauce. Made from a blend of dried chili pepper, fermented black bean, garlic, ginger, and other spices, this versatile condiment can be liberally applied to almost anything for a kick of heat.

FLYBYJING Sichuan Chili Crisp Add tons of spice and flavor to your food.

Melinda’s Thai Sweet Chili Sauce

If the only thing you don’t like about sriracha is its spice level, you’ll love Melinda’s Thai Sweet Chili Sauce. This sauce offers a combination of sweetness and heat, thanks to the ingredients of sugar, vinegar, peppers, garlic, and other spices. This mild yet addictive sauce is incredibly versatile, serving as a fantastic dip for eggrolls and spring rolls or a glaze for roasted meats.

Lao Gan Ma Chili Crisp

One of the most popular chili crisp products on the market, Lao Gan Ma Chili Crisp is a great way to add a kick of spice to your meals. With a generous amount of crispy onions, chilies, and Sichuan pepper bits, this chili crisp sauce delivers a delightful burst of heat that adds an Asian-inspired twist to any dish.

Lao Gan Ma Spicy Chili Crisp A classic condiment that should be in every pantry.

Peri Peri Sauce

Bursting with vibrant flavors and a fiery kick, peri peri sauce adds a unique twist to your dishes. This versatile sauce, originating from African and Portuguese cuisines, blends red chilies, garlic, herbs, and spices to create a tantalizing flavor profile. Its tangy and zesty notes, coupled with its medium to high heat level, make it an excellent alternative for sriracha sauce. Whether you drizzle it over grilled chicken, toss it with vegetables, or use it as a marinade, peri peri sauce injects a burst of excitement into your meals.

No sriracha? No problem! These alternatives will hold you until your favorite spicy condiment is back on the shelves.