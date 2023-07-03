Netflix might have had a massive new collection of movies hit streaming last week, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to see this go-round. From action comedies to historical documentaries, Netflix has plenty to watch over the Fourth of July holiday.

In a star-studded release, Netflix is dropping The Out-Laws starring Ellen Barkin, Pierce Brosnan, Adam Devine, and Nina Dobrev. The film follows Devine’s character as he’s about to marry the love of his life but finds out her parents are notorious bank robbers. Then, there’s the Unknown: The Lost Pyramid in which archaeologists seek the tomb of an unknown Egyptian king.

Whether you’re into documentaries or comedies, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of July 3, 2023.

July 3 Little Angel: Volume 3: Sing along to more nursery rhymes in this kids’ series. Unknown: The Lost Pyramid: Follow archaeologists as they seek the lost tomb of an Egyptian king.

July 4 The King Who Never Was: Follow the story of a German teenager’s killing through stories of his sister and a royal family. Tom Segura: Sledgehammer: Comedian Tom Segura’s Netflix special hits streaming.



July 5 Back to 15: Season 2: A 30-year-old woman travels back to age 15. My Happy Marriage: A woman’s true power comes forth thanks to her husband in this anime. Wham!: See archival footage and relive the story of the famed band WHAM!

July 6 Deep Fake Love: Five couples compete for cash in a game centered around deep fake technology. Gold Brick: An employee plots to scam his employer by selling luxury perfume. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1: The Lincoln Lawyer is back with the first part of is second season.



