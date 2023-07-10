Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix the Week of July 10, 2023

Whether you’re a football fan or love a good comedy, this week, you can catch a little bit of everything on the streaming platform.

Football fans will be excited to see Quarterback on their screens, a partnership between Netflix and the NFL that allows fans to see details of the lives of star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota.

Then, there’s Survival of the Thickest. Comedian Michelle Buteau (who you probably recognize from her comedy specials and work on The Circle) stars in the comedy series based on her collection of essays by the same time. Of course, with Buteau at the helm, it’s going to be full of laughs.

Whether its sports or comedy or something else you want to watch, here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of July 10 so you can make your choices.

July 10 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie: Two boys hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s Captain Underpants. Storybots: Answer Time: Season 2: Help kids learn more fun facts with this animated series. Unknown: Killer Robots: Take a look at the way AI could be introduced into the military and hear the arguments against and for it.

July 11 Nineteen to Twenty: A group of people spend the last days of their teen years together.



July 12 Mr. Car and the Knights Templar: A man finds an ancient Templar cross and must go on an adventure to find out its secrets. Quarterback: Look into the lives of some of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. Record of Ragnarok: Season 2, Episodes 11-15: The latest episodes of the manga adaptation come to Netflix. Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Six teams of pastry chefs compete to create the best desserts.



July 13 Burn the House Down: A woman works for her stepmother under a pseudonym in order to take revenge. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish: Follow the famous swash-buckling cat on his last adventure. Sonic Prime, Season 2: The speedy hedgehog is back with another season. Survival of the Thickest: Michelle Buteau’s new comedy series hits streaming.



