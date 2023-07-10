Roombas Are Up to 40% Off During Early Prime Day Sales

Have you ever wanted your own personal housekeeper to tackle messy household chores? Okay, maybe a Roomba isn’t going to do all of your regular cleaning, but it’s close. If you’ve been holding off on buying a Roomba, now is the time—they’re up to 40% off during early Prime Day sales!

Prime Day isn’t until July 11th-12th, but you can snag these early Roomba deals now if you can’t wait for your floors to be dirt-and-dust-free.

Still not convinced? Let’s dig a little deeper into why you need a Roomba in your life.

First, let’s face it—vacuuming is a hassle, especially if you have kids and/or pets. It seems like you can just finish sweeping and five minutes later there’s dirt or hair everywhere.

The iRobot Roomba i3 EVO is perfect for homes with a lot of pet hair. It uses smart mapping to “learn” the layout of your home, works with Alexa voice control, and utilizes dual multi-surface rubber brushes instead of a single brush so it can pick up more pet hair without getting tangled and clogged, whether it’s working on hardwood floors or carpet.

iRobot Roomba i3 Need a robot vacuum that can obliterate pet hair in your home? This one is specially designed for the job.

Speaking of multiple flooring types, the iRobot Roomba 621 Robot Vacuum is perfect for people who might not have pets but still deal with dirt and debris. Its dual multi-surface brushes are great for carpet and hardwood, and it features a full suite of advanced sensors to ensure that every inch of your floor’s surface gets properly cleaned. Even if you have a big home, this vacuum runs for up to 90 minutes on a single charge, before traveling back to its docking station to charge up again.

iRobot Roomba 621 Robot Vacuum The perfect self-charging robot vacuum for all floor types.

If you have a lot to clean and need a powerful vacuum to do the job, the iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO needs to be in your cart. It has all of the wonderful features of other Roomba models, but also features a 20% larger battery for a longer run time. This smart vacuum also empties its own bin—a bin large enough to hold 60 days of debris, so you don’t have to worry about emptying your vacuum for two months!

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO A Roomba that empties itself? Sign us up!

Clearly, there’s a Roomba for every lifestyle, and with these early Prime Day promotions, for every budget. If you’re ready to take a step into the future of cleaning or you’re just tired of having to vacuum multiple times a day, let a Roomba do the work for you and take advantage of these awesome deals.