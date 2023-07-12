Stanley Has So Much on Sale This Prime Day

Prime Day is finally here, and it’s time to grab incredible deals on Stanley’s renowned drinkware collection. While the iconic 40oz Stanley Cup may not be available this Prime Day, fear not! Stanley has a fantastic lineup of discounted products that will quench your thirst for adventure.

From durable water bottles to versatile tumblers, there are some exciting Amazon Prime Day Stanley deals you can snag.

Stanley has been a trusted name in drinkware for over a century. Some claim that the brand’s commitment to quality and durability is unrivaled. It’s easy to see why. Stanley products are built to last and survive rugged outdoor conditions with their stainless steel construction and leak-proof seals.

Not only that but with a wide range of sizes and styles available, Stanley offers something for everyone. There’s a perfect option for every adventure, from water bottles and tumblers to growlers and flasks.

Whether you need to keep your coffee piping hot or enjoy a refreshing cold beverage, Stanley’s insulation technology has got you covered. Expect drinks to stay at the perfect temperature for extended periods.

Stanley Classic The Legendary Classic Bottle While it may not be the 40-oz Stanley Cup, you can't go wrong with the classics.

One of the most iconic products from Stanley (outside that 40-ounce tumbler) is its thermos. You can snag one this Prime Day for just $14.80. The one-quart design is ideal for hot beverages like coffee, or if you’re headed into the office, load it up with soup!

Obviously, the thermos has all of Stanley’s usual insulation abilities, but this model features a unique multi-purpose lid. It’s designed to be leak-resistant and features a wide mouth for easy pouring. Plus, the top of the lid doubles as an eight-ounce cup you can use to drink or eat from.

The Trigger-Action Travel Mug If you need a travel mug you can trust, look no further than this one.

Outside of the thermos, the brand’s Trigger Action Travel Mug is also on sale. For those on the go or those in particular physically demanding professions (like construction), it’s ideal. The mug features all the durability of every Stanley (thanks to that stainless steel) so if you’re on a job site or always on the go, don’t worry about dropping it. Plus, the trigger action lid allows you to drink with just one hand. Tap the push button, and your lid pops right open.

The Everyday GO Tumbler Charcoal Not only is this tumbler adorable, but it's perfect to take with you on trips and adventures.

For everyday drinks, the Everyday GO Tumbler is also on sale. This 10-ounce tumbler is ideal for craft beers, glasses of wine, cocktails, or just a cold cup of water. It’s smaller than the other travel mugs and thermos and perfect for sitting outside in the summer or relaxing by a fire in the fall.

While sure, it’s a bit disappointing that you won’t find the 40-ounce on sale, the other Stanley drinkware is just as good. Remember: Prime Day doesn’t come around every day so these are limited-time deals. Use them to gear up for your next adventure.