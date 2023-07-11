Get an Ember Mug for Under $100 During Prime Day

If you’re a coffee enthusiast who loves savoring every sip, then you’re in for a treat! Prime Day is bringing exciting deals on Ember Mugs, the innovative temperature-controlled mugs that keep your beverage at the perfect temperature from the first sip to the last drop.

Whether you prefer a classic mug or an on-the-go travel tumbler, Ember has got you covered.

The Ember Mug is designed to provide an elevated coffee-drinking experience. With its advanced temperature control technology, it allows you to set and maintain your desired drinking temperature, ensuring that your coffee stays hot and enjoyable for hours.

This means no more rushing through your cup of joe, dealing with lukewarm coffee, or forgetting cups of coffee in the microwave. Ember is here to enhance your coffee-drinking experience and keep every sip perfect the whole way through.

Prime Day presents an exciting opportunity to upgrade your coffee-drinking experience with Ember Mugs at unbeatable prices.

During Prime Day, Ember is offering deals on its popular mugs. You may want to check out the Ember Mug 14 ounce. Originally priced at $139.95, this sleek mug is available for just $99.95, so you can enjoy the luxury of perfectly heated coffee for a generous discount.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug Keep your coffee and tea warm all the time.

Need a bigger cup for your coffee habit? Opt for the Ember Mug 14 oz in Copper. For anyone seeking elegance, the Copper edition is a true stunner. Grab it for $125.95, which is down from its original price of $179.95. This saves you $54 while adding a touch of sophistication to your coffee routine.

Ember Temperature Control Smart 14 Ounce Mug Just in case you need a little bit more of a boost.

Then, there’s the Ember Stainless Steel Temperature Control Travel Mug. If you’re always on the move, this travel-friendly mug is a must-have. It keeps your coffee hot for extended periods, ensuring you never miss a perfectly heated sip. Save an impressive $60 during this Prime Day sale.

Remember that Ember Mugs offer more than just temperature control. With Ember’s app, you can personalize your temperature preferences, save presets, and receive notifications when your beverage reaches the ideal temperature. Plus, most of the mugs have dishwasher-safe components making them markedly more convenient.

The Ember Mug features a reliable battery, so you don’t need to worry about picking up your mug only to find lukewarm coffee or tea. Plus, they also come with a charging coaster just in case you’re worried, so you can set your mug on it or just use it power up between uses.

If you’ve been longing to be part of the cool coffee kids club and have an Ember mug, Prime Day might just help you join up.