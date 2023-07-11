Get a Dyson Vacuum For Over $200 Off This Prime Day

Dyson has become the gold standard for many people when it comes to vacuuming. The brand is known for quality, longevity, and power. But, the one drawback to most Dyson vacuums is the price. If you’ve been waiting for your ideal Dyson model to go on sale, you’re in luck if you’re a Prime member.

This Prime Day, you can find a variety of Dyson vacuums on sale—including one at over $200 off. So, no matter what model you need for your home, now is the time to “add to cart.”

The biggest Prime Day discount is on the Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. It’s simple and compact, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t an absolute workhorse. This cordless vacuum gives you a full-size bin and cleaner head with twice the run time. You can get your whole house done in one swoop! You’ll even know when it’s time to charge thanks to the LED screen providing you with run time.

The vacuum also optimizes suction for all floor types, going seamlessly from hardwood to carpet. Plus, if you have specific jobs, you can use one of the included tools, like a pipe crevice or low-reach adaptor. Not bad, right?

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner A powerhouse cordless vacuum at a fraction of the cost.

Another compact option that will optimize your cleaning experience with advanced tech intelligence is the Dyson V12 Detect Slim+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

This cordless vacuum features technology that adapts suction power based on the type of debris it detects. You’ll even be able to see the type of particles you’re picking up on the LED screen. If you have pets, you’ll love the motorbar cleaner that automatically de-tangles long pet hair as you vacuum.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Smart technology meets vacuuming to make cleaning fun and exciting.

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner goes back to basics, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t deliver on cleaning power. It’s an easy-to-use vacuum cleaner that’s perfect for any family home.

The Cyclone features up to 60 minutes of run time, and the suction power will remain the same the entire time. There are three cleaning modes, so you can optimize your vacuuming experience no matter the type of flooring or what you’re picking up.

Plus, the hair screw tool will suck up pet and human hair quickly and efficiently from floors, beds, car seats, and more, making this the perfect option if you have pets or kids.

We’ve featured a few cordless models, but if you need something a little bigger for your home, you can get the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $399.00 during the Prime Day sales.

This upright vacuum is said to have the strongest suction power of any of Dyson’s vacuums, so it’s perfect for any mess, but it’s specially designed for homes with pets. The ball technology makes it easy to maneuver, even in small spaces, and despite the vacuum’s size, it isn’t too heavy or bulky to get just about anywhere.

You’ll also enjoy nine accessories to help clean up family and pet messes, and a whole-machine filtration system that keeps dust and allergens inside. If you have a family member with respiratory issues, this feature is an incredible benefit!

Dyson remains a household name for a reason. Are there cheaper vacuums on the market? Of course. But, you’ll be hard-pressed to find such high-quality machines elsewhere. If you want to make the investment in a Dyson vacuum this Prime Day, you’ll be able to enjoy the mighty benefits of its cleaning power for years to come.