This week, your Netflix queue might seem a bit lighter. That’s because the streaming service isn’t turning out quite as much content this week. But don’t mistake quantity for quality. There’s still some incredible things hitting streaming.

Fans of the hit series Sweet Magnolias will be pleased to find season three hitting the service this week. The stories of three best friends in a small town continue as they navigate life and love. Then, there’s the anticipated They Cloned Tyrone starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx in which three unlikely people come together to uncover a government conspiracy.

See? There’s still plenty to watch. And here’s everything coming to Netflix the week of July 17, 2023.

July 17 Unknown: Cave of Bones: In this documentary, a paleontologist uncovers a graveyard that could have been created by ape-like creatures leading to a new outlook on evolution.



July 19 The (Almost) Legends: After their father dies, two estranged brothers meet up for a car rally. The Deepest Breath: A free diver and safety diver work together to break a world record.



July 20 Supa Team 4: Four teens are recruited by an ex-spy in this animated series. Sweet Magnolias: Season 3: Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue are back for a third season.



