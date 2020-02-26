Do Surgical Masks Really Protect Against the Flu?

When there’s a particularly nasty outbreak of the flu or similar illness, people will naturally go to great lengths to avoid catching it. But are surgical masks actually useful at protecting people against airborne pathogens?

Hand sanitizers and handwashing can help lower the chances of getting infected, but when it comes to the public perception of disease prevention the surgical mask has a reputation as a powerful preventative measure—after all, it would seem to clean the very air you breathe in right? The current fear of a coronavirus pandemic, for instance, has caused face masks shortages in China and Hong Kong and prices to skyrocket. Yet the bug keeps spreading.

Viruses that cause respiratory illnesses spread mainly via droplets generated when an infected person talks, coughs, or sneezes. These droplets can be inhaled, ingested, or picked up by touching a surface they landed on and transferring them to the eyes, nose, or mouth. This is why surgical masks are believed to be a great way to protect yourself from such a virus. In practice, however, that’s not actually the case.

Surgical masks are meant to protect patients from the doctor’s germs, and not the other way around. The mask is there primarily so they aren’t breathing, coughing, or sneezing their bodily fluids onto you. Even then, there are studies raising questions about how effective they are at that task given their identification as a source of bacterial contamination in the operating room. Part of their shortcomings stems from the fact that surgical masks don’t provide a snug fit and they don’t filter out smaller particles. Their filtration level of the material is also not regulated which allows anyone to sell anything resembling a surgical mask and label it as such.

Surgical masks are primarily effective at keeping your germs off other people, not keeping their germs off you.

Respirators have been suggested to be a better option given they’re tight-fitting and they provide two-way protection by filtering both the air entering and leaving the mask. But, once again, studies regarding their effectiveness have been inconclusive.

The biggest issue with many of these viruses is that people can become infectious days before they begin to show symptoms which renders the use of surgical masks as a prevention method essentially moot. For instance, people can shed the influenza virus one day before symptoms appear and up to seven days after its onset. And while this might encourage some to wear it at all times “just in case”, it should be noted they’re rather uncomfortable and quite impractical to wear 24/7.

The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) doesn’t recommend the use of masks by asymptomatic people as a prevention tool against exposure to the influenza virus, including those who present a high risk for complications.

The most realistic way to prevent the spread of such a virus is by practicing a simple three-step method every time you sneeze or cough:

Catch the germs with a tissue every time you cough or sneeze; Dispose of the tissue after use making sure it doesn’t come into contact with anyone else; Wash your hands thoroughly and properly with soap to remove the germs.

The one thing a mask can help with is in minimizing the chances of self-contamination. Since a virus similar to the flu can survive for up to 24 hours on a surface, having a mask on can stop you from touching your mouth or nose with the same hand that came into contact with the infected surface. However, the eyes are still exposed so having a mask remains an imperfect solution.

So, when it comes to the flu or similar viruses a surgical mask is not a fool-proof prevention method. Washing your hands with soap regularly, carefully disposing of used tissues, and using hand sanitizer are the best ways to prevent getting infected and spreading the disease.