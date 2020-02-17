Another week, another line-up of binge-able films and television series coming to Netflix. The streaming service has already launched the much-anticipated sequel to To All The Boys I Loved Before and added the final season of hit CW series Arrow. There’s even more coming.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix this week so you can plan your streaming marathon.

February 17 Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment: This film followers a chef as she works her way through heartbreak and begins another relationship. The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia: A teenage scientist goes to live with her uncle while working for NASA in this Netflix original.

February 19 The Chef Show Season 3: In the third season of this series, fans can continue to watch as chef Roy Choi and actor Jon Favreau make dishes with celebrity friends.

February 20 Spectros: Love horror movies? Check out this film set in Brazil. Untamed Romania: If you’re a sucker for a nature documentary, this one about Romania will be perfect for you.



February 21 A Haunted House: If you love the Scary Movie franchise, check out Marlon Wayans’ 2013 film A Haunted House. Babies: Yes, this is, in fact, just a documentary about babies. No plot twist or jump scares. Gentefied: Three cousins work together to save their uncle’s taco shop in this Netflix original. Glitch Techs: Video game lovers will be crazy for this animated series, which sees kids fighting monsters from their games that have come to life. Puerta 7: This Netflix original tells the story of a woman looking to rid a soccer club of crime System Crasher: This film tells the story of Benni, a 9-year-old troublemaker on a quest to find love. The Last Thing He Wanted: A reporter, played by Anne Hathaway, helps her father broker an arms deal despite trying to break the story. Yeh Ballet: Follow two talented dancers as they attempt to buck tradition in this film.

