11 Things You Need for a Cozy and Relaxing Weekend At Home

It’s the perfect time of year to go all-in on that cozy lifestyle. The weather is cool, the holidays are behind us, and we all need a little boost to see us through to spring. We’re here to help you go full cozy!

Spending a weekend at home with plenty of TV shows to binge and absolutely nothing important to do is always a welcome break. But let’s be honest: it just feels better during the winter because the chilly weather makes it more natural to stay inside.

So, take advantage while you can! To help you make the most of it, we’ve rounded up some tips and our favorite cozy products.

How to Have the Most Relaxing Weekend

Having a relaxing weekend but avoiding the feeling that you wasted your time come Sunday requires a bit of effort.

We recommend the following approaches:

Be productive, but in a fun way: This doesn’t mean catching up on work or running errands (that’s not relaxing). It means doing something relaxing and fun you’ve been meaning to do, whether that’s reading a book or catching up on your favorite television show.

Stay as comfortable as possible: You obviously can't be totally relaxed in jeans. Leave your pajamas on, wrap yourself in a robe, or throw on your favorite sweatpants, and stay that way.

Make it all about you: Sure, it can be relaxing to hang with friends or see family, but that still comes with a few obligations. Instead of being social, consider making this a weekend during which you only hang out with yourself.

Take a social media break: It's way too easy to sit down with your phone and end up staring at Instagram for an hour. Try taking a break from social media to do other things and give your eyes (and brain) a break.

Go with the flow: A weekend isn't nearly as relaxing if you're following a schedule. Just do what makes you happy, stay comfy and cozy, and let the days go by slowly.

De’Longhi Oil-Filled Space Heater

If the temperature outside is still super low, chances are, your living space is a bit chilly too, even if the heat is on. Instead of jacking up the heat for the whole house, just warm up the room you’re in with the De’Longhi Oil-Filled Radiator.

It’ll make you feel super cozy because it gives off radiant heat that feels more like it’s coming from a wood-burning stove rather than the dry forced-air from HVAC vents.

The temperature is fully adjustable with multiple settings so you can select just the right level of warmth. The 24-hour programmable thermostat also allows you to make sure your favorite cozy space is the right temperature for movie night, reading, or any other self-care activity you’ve planned.

Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket

Want something that keeps the heat close and is a bit more budget-friendly than a radiator? If so, a heated throw blanket is a wonderful alternative. Of course, you can also use it along with a portable heater for ultra warmth.

You might think it would feel a bit suffocating, but it actually feels like a constant, toasty hug. The Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket has three heat settings you can easily control with the included remote. It also has a three-hour auto-shutoff in case you fall asleep.

This blanket is incredibly plush and soft, so even when you don’t turn on the heat, you can snuggle under it in your living room or bedroom, since it’s also available in twin to king sizes.

The Yeti Rambler Mug

A cozy day in is nothing without coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. To fully enjoy these delicious toasty beverages, you need a good mug. Sure, there are a lot of cute, Instagram-worthy options with fun slogans, but a mug that keeps your drink hot and holds a lot of it is the clear winner.

Look no further than the Yeti Rambler. At 14 ounces, it holds more than enough of your favorite beverage for one sitting. Although it’s made with camping in mind, there’s no reason you can’t use it at home too. It’s the double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps your drink hot (or cold) for hours, so you can sip as slowly as you want.

The lid also makes holding it on your couch or bed a bit less risky.

Aerie Weekend Joggers

We really love our sweatpants and can tell you that Aerie makes some of the softest, most affordable loungers out there. The fleece on these Aerie Weekend Joggers is super soft and cozy, but, surprisingly, so lightweight, they won’t leave you sweating. They also won’t get weird after you wash them a few times!

The drawstring tie makes these adjustable, and the elastic bottoms are a nice touch. They also feature a back pocket and classic jogger shape. So, if you have to run out for something, you won’t look like a total bum in these.

Nest Leaf and Lavender Candle

There’s just something about the warm flicker of a candle that makes you feel extra cozy and comfortable, especially when the weather is dreary. If you also want to light one that smells wonderful, take a look at Nest. These candles burn well, smell wonderful, and look aesthetically pleasing on your coffee table.

The Cedar Leaf and Lavender offers a blend of rosemary, lavender, and sage, with cedar leaves and some eucalyptus. It’s simultaneously invigorating and soothing.

The Milliard Reading Pillow

Your bedroom pillows might be great for sleeping, but not be as ideal for propping up to read or watch television. Likewise, your couch pillows might look cool, but you might find yourself uncomfortable after lounging on them for a few hours.

That’s where the Milliard Reading Pillow comes in. It offers plenty of support but still feels comfortable. It also has a foam insert you can take out or leave in if you need more support. The handle makes it easy to carry wherever you need it.

Ugg Genuine Shearling Slippers

What’s a weekend inside without a pair of slippers? It’s tempting to just grab an inexpensive pair at the store, but trust us, splurging on a pair of these Ugg Genuine Shearling Slippers is worth it.

Not only do they feel fantastic, they’re also really durable and will last for years. The genuine shearling lining keeps your feet nice and warm without making them feel overheated. We also love that the bottoms of these slippers are tough enough to be worn outside, but they still feel like you’re wearing little clouds when you’re on the couch.

The Year of Cozy

If you need more inspiration to stay cozy, you can literally buy a book about it. The Year of Cozy by Adrianna Adarme is full of recipes, crafts, and ideas of relaxing things to do.

Make some of the baked goods or snacks in here whenever you feel like getting off the couch, or craft a bit if you’re in a creative mood.

Joyca Wool Socks

Slippers are great for padding around the house, but sometimes, you just want to curl up in a ball in bed or on the couch. At those times, slippers aren’t that comfortable, but wool socks are the next best thing. They’re warm and won’t get in the way in any cuddle position.

Joyca’s Wool Socks are super comfy, and they also come in the cutest patterns and colors. They’re plush and soft, but also breathable. They feature moisture-wicking, prevent odors, and won’t feel too heavy on your feet.

Brookstone n-a-p Robe

Wrapping yourself in a big bathrobe is one of the best ways to take on a cold day. Not to sound dramatic, but the Brookstone n-a-p Robe is the most comfortable robe we’ve ever worn. It’s so soft and fluffy, it feels like a cloud of silk, but plush (fluffy silk?). There’s really no other way to describe it, and once you experience it, you’ll be at a loss for words too.

It’s also long, so it’s perfect for those cold days when you need something to keep the chill away. It’s like wearing a blanket with sleeves and a sash. If you snag one, you’ll probably spend lots of weekends in it.

The Felicigeely Blanket Sweatshirt

Speaking of wearing a blanket, you can do that too! The Felicigeely Blanket Sweatshirt is exactly what it sounds like: a blanket shaped like a sweatshirt. Yes, it’s technically a sweatshirt, but it’s made of the same kind of luxurious material you’d expect in a soft throw blanket. It’s the best of both worlds!

It also has a hood and a huge pocket for storing whatever you need to keep handy. It’s meant to be oversized and extra cozy so you don’t have to wrap yourself in a blanket and risk tripping over it.