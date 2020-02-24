Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week

Another week, another round of Netflix premieres. This time, though, fans of the streaming platform will be moving into a brand new month, which means more options than usual to get their binge-watching on. From comedy specials by Saturday Night Live cast members to a classic Tom Cruise film, this week’s Netflix drop is major.
- February 25
- Every Time I Die: This film follows a man whose consciousness survives his murder and who must protect his loved ones from the killer.
- Pete Davidson: Alive from New York: SNL star Pete Davidson has his own comedy special this week.
- February 26
- I Am Not Okay with This: Follow teenager Sydney as she develops superpowers and struggles through high school.
- The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez: This emotional documentary tells the story of the death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez at the hands of his parents.
- February 27
- Altered Carbon (Season 2): Catch season two of this hit sci-fi series from Netflix.
- Followers (Season 1): Similar to Black Mirror, this Japanese sci-fi show is great for anyone who loves twisty plots.
- Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution: Get ready, Pokemon fans. This marks Netflix’s first original film in the classic anime series.
- The Angry Birds Movie 2: Lovers of the classic game will be excited to see the sequel film hitting Netflix.
- February 28
- All the Bright Places: Based on the novel by Jennifer Niven, this film follows Violet and Finch as they struggle with their past experiences and current lives.
- Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies: If you finish Pete Davidson’s special, try this one.
- Always a Witch: The second season of the Columbian story about an ancient witch continues.
- Babylon Berlin: Season three of the noir-inspired German show is dropping this month.
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Race fans will definitely want to catch this documentary on the 2019 race season.
- Jeopardy!: Three new collections of the classic game show are heading to Netflix.
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 2): Season two of this hybrid anime cartoon season begins where last season ended.
- La trinchera infinita: Higinio Blanco goes into hiding during the Spanish Civil War.
- Queen Sono: This South African series follows a spy as she balances her dangerous work and her personal life.
- Restaurants on the Edge: Foodies will love this docuseries that sees a failing restaurant transformed.
- Top Boy: This Spanish series features two drug dealers on the streets of London.
- Unstoppable: Four friends go on a road trip that’s interrupted by a new, unstable companion.
- February 29
- Jerry Maguire: Yes, you’ll now be able to see Renee Zellwegger say, “You had me at hello,” on repeat.
- March 1
- Always a Bridesmaid: This romantic comedy follows Corina who is always asked to be a bridesmaid.
- Beyond the Mat: This ’90s documentary follows wrestlers and their lives.
- Calico Critters Mini Episodes Clover + Everyone’s Big Dream Flying in the Sky: Two seasons of this animated animal show will debut on March 1.
- Cop Out: Bruce Willis plays a detective who decides to sell his most valuable baseball card only to have it stolen first.
- March 1
- Corpse Bride: Tim Burton’s film tells the story of a deceased bride and a man she wishes to marry.
- Donnie Brasco: See Al Pacino and Johnny Depp in this biopic.
- Frank & Lola: Watch the story of chef Frank and free spirit Lola in this romance.
- Freedom Writers: Hilary Swank stars in this story about a teacher in an underprivileged school.
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past: Matthew McConaughey navigates through his old girlfriends in this Christmas film.
- GoodFellas: This classic mobster film is hitting streaming.
- Haywire: Lovers of military films will want to see this story of a Black Ops soldier.
- He’s Just Not That Into You: This rom-com features an all-star cast navigating relationships.
- Hook: The classic Robin Williams Peter Pan adaptation will be streamable beginning in March.
- Kung Fu Panda 2: This film is the sequel to the Jack Black-led animated film about a fighting panda.
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events: This isn’t the Netflix original. It’s the 2004 version starring Jim Carey.
- Life as We Know It: Two friends who hate one another take guardianship of their deceased friends’ baby girl.
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action: Looney Tunes fans should check out this live-action film.
- March 1
- Outbreak: Watch as a man tries to stop a virus from spreading through California.
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse: The second film in the adaptation from the popular video game.
- Resident Evil: Extinction: See more characters from the film franchise as they move across the desert.
- Richie Rich: This cult classic film stars McCauley Caulkin as, well, a rich kid.
- Semi-Pro: Catch Will Ferrell’s comedy about a singer who decides to start a basketball team.
- Sleepover: High school friends compete in a dueling scavenger hunt while their moms are out.
- Space Jam: Michael Jordan stars as himself in this classic movie that shows the Looney Tunes gang take on aliens in a basketball game.
- The Gift: Jason Bateman stars in this thriller about former acquaintances.
- The Interview: This film is either the Seth Rogan comedy or the Hugo Weaving drama. You’ll have to wait and see.
- The Shawshank Redemption: Based on the Stephen King story, this film is making a return to the streaming platform.
- The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: The dreamy voiced actor narrates this exploration of religion.
- March 1:
- Valentine’s Day: Follow a star-studded cast as their interlocking relationships all come together on the holiday.
- There Will Be Blood: See this critically acclaimed film about a prospector.
- Tootsie: Dustin Hoffman plays an actor who dresses in drag to land roles.
- Voice (Season 1): This South Korean drama follows a detective and rookie cop who work together to track down a serial killer.
- ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas: ZZ Top fans will love this biopic about the band.
Comments (0)