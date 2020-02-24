X
Popular Searches

Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
A screenshot from Corpse Bride, depicting the wide-eyed bride.
Warner Bros.

Another week, another round of Netflix premieres. This time, though, fans of the streaming platform will be moving into a brand new month, which means more options than usual to get their binge-watching on. From comedy specials by Saturday Night Live cast members to a classic Tom Cruise film, this week’s Netflix drop is major.

  • February 25
    • Every Time I Die: This film follows a man whose consciousness survives his murder and who must protect his loved ones from the killer.
    • Pete Davidson: Alive from New York: SNL star Pete Davidson has his own comedy special this week.
  • February 26
    • I Am Not Okay with This: Follow teenager Sydney as she develops superpowers and struggles through high school.
    • The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez: This emotional documentary tells the story of the death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez at the hands of his parents.
  • February 27
    • Altered Carbon (Season 2): Catch season two of this hit sci-fi series from Netflix.
    • Followers (Season 1): Similar to Black Mirror, this Japanese sci-fi show is great for anyone who loves twisty plots.
    • Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution: Get ready, Pokemon fans. This marks Netflix’s first original film in the classic anime series.
    • The Angry Birds Movie 2: Lovers of the classic game will be excited to see the sequel film hitting Netflix.

  • February 28
    • All the Bright Places: Based on the novel by Jennifer Niven, this film follows Violet and Finch as they struggle with their past experiences and current lives.
    • Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies: If you finish Pete Davidson’s special, try this one.
    • Always a Witch: The second season of the Columbian story about an ancient witch continues.
    • Babylon Berlin: Season three of the noir-inspired German show is dropping this month.
    • Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Race fans will definitely want to catch this documentary on the 2019 race season.
    • Jeopardy!: Three new collections of the classic game show are heading to Netflix.
    • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 2): Season two of this hybrid anime cartoon season begins where last season ended.
    • La trinchera infinita: Higinio Blanco goes into hiding during the Spanish Civil War.
    • Queen Sono: This South African series follows a spy as she balances her dangerous work and her personal life.
    • Restaurants on the Edge: Foodies will love this docuseries that sees a failing restaurant transformed.
    • Top Boy: This Spanish series features two drug dealers on the streets of London.
    • Unstoppable: Four friends go on a road trip that’s interrupted by a new, unstable companion.

  • February 29
    • Jerry Maguire: Yes, you’ll now be able to see Renee Zellwegger say, “You had me at hello,” on repeat.
  • March 1
    • Always a Bridesmaid: This romantic comedy follows Corina who is always asked to be a bridesmaid.
    • Beyond the MatThis ’90s documentary follows wrestlers and their lives.
    • Calico Critters Mini Episodes Clover + Everyone’s Big Dream Flying in the Sky: Two seasons of this animated animal show will debut on March 1.
    • Cop Out: Bruce Willis plays a detective who decides to sell his most valuable baseball card only to have it stolen first.

  • March 1
    • Corpse Bride: Tim Burton’s film tells the story of a deceased bride and a man she wishes to marry.
    • Donnie Brasco: See Al Pacino and Johnny Depp in this biopic.
    • Frank & Lola: Watch the story of chef Frank and free spirit Lola in this romance.
    • Freedom Writers: Hilary Swank stars in this story about a teacher in an underprivileged school.
    • Ghosts of Girlfriends Past: Matthew McConaughey navigates through his old girlfriends in this Christmas film.
    • GoodFellas: This classic mobster film is hitting streaming.
    • Haywire: Lovers of military films will want to see this story of a Black Ops soldier.
    • He’s Just Not That Into You: This rom-com features an all-star cast navigating relationships.
    • Hook: The classic Robin Williams Peter Pan adaptation will be streamable beginning in March.
    • Kung Fu Panda 2: This film is the sequel to the Jack Black-led animated film about a fighting panda.
    • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events: This isn’t the Netflix original. It’s the 2004 version starring Jim Carey.
    • Life as We Know It: Two friends who hate one another take guardianship of their deceased friends’ baby girl.
    • Looney Tunes: Back in Action: Looney Tunes fans should check out this live-action film.

  • March 1
    • Outbreak: Watch as a man tries to stop a virus from spreading through California.
    • Resident Evil: Apocalypse: The second film in the adaptation from the popular video game.
    • Resident Evil: Extinction: See more characters from the film franchise as they move across the desert.
    • Richie Rich: This cult classic film stars McCauley Caulkin as, well, a rich kid.
    • Semi-Pro: Catch Will Ferrell’s comedy about a singer who decides to start a basketball team.
    • Sleepover: High school friends compete in a dueling scavenger hunt while their moms are out.
    • Space Jam: Michael Jordan stars as himself in this classic movie that shows the Looney Tunes gang take on aliens in a basketball game.
    • The Gift: Jason Bateman stars in this thriller about former acquaintances.
    • The Interview: This film is either the Seth Rogan comedy or the Hugo Weaving drama. You’ll have to wait and see.
    • The Shawshank Redemption: Based on the Stephen King story, this film is making a return to the streaming platform.
    • The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: The dreamy voiced actor narrates this exploration of religion.

  • March 1
    • Valentine’s Day: Follow a star-studded cast as their interlocking relationships all come together on the holiday.
    • There Will Be Blood: See this critically acclaimed film about a prospector.
    • Tootsie: Dustin Hoffman plays an actor who dresses in drag to land roles.
    • Voice (Season 1): This South Korean drama follows a detective and rookie cop who work together to track down a serial killer.
    • ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas: ZZ Top fans will love this biopic about the band.
READ NEXT
Shea Simmons Shea Simmons
Shea Simmons is an Atlanta-based writer who has written about everything from whether Crisco is a good moisturizer to how to KonMari your space. Her work has appeared in Bustle, My First Apartment, and Make It Grateful. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Recently Popular
What Not to Do with Your Foam Roller
Karla Tafra |
Be very gentle with the lower back and avoid rolling up and down on your spine. Unlike the upper back, where the spine is more protected and supported by wider muscles and the connection to the rib cage, the lower spine is much more vulnerable to pressure and damage.
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?