UPS and CVS Are Experimenting with Drone Deliveries

Starting in May, a joint effort between UPS and the CVS pharmacy chain will provide drone-based prescription deliveries to the largest retirement community in the U.S.

Located in Florida, The Villages is a massive retirement community that houses 135,000 retirees. As you can imagine, social distancing for safety is crucial there. At the same time, it has the same prescription needs as retirement communities anywhere else.

While getting long-term prescriptions delivered by mail is a great way to social distance and save money, drones offers rapid delivery for medications retirees need immediately. In a press release, UPS explained:

“Our new drone delivery service will help CVS provide safe and efficient deliveries of medicines to this large retirement community, enabling residents to receive medications without leaving their homes,” said Scott Price, UPS chief strategy and transformation officer. “UPS is committed to playing its part in fighting the spread of coronavirus, and this is another way we can support our healthcare customers and individuals with innovative solutions.”

Initially, the delivery system will rely on drones dropping off packages to a local courier that will finish the final leg of the journey. However, in the near future, the drones might deliver packages directly to customers’ doors.

If you want to minimize your risk of exposure, but there’s no drone delivery in your area (yet!), don’t worry. We have a host of great tips to help you collect your prescriptions, without collecting an infection along the way.

[via Endgadet]