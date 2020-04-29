X
Popular Searches

UPS and CVS Are Experimenting with Drone Deliveries

Jason Fitzpatrick @jasonfitzpatric
A UPS delivery drone flying a UPS package filled with medication to a drop off zone.
UPS

Starting in May, a joint effort between UPS and the CVS pharmacy chain will provide drone-based prescription deliveries to the largest retirement community in the U.S.

Located in Florida, The Villages is a massive retirement community that houses 135,000 retirees. As you can imagine, social distancing for safety is crucial there. At the same time, it has the same prescription needs as retirement communities anywhere else.

While getting long-term prescriptions delivered by mail is a great way to social distance and save money, drones offers rapid delivery for medications retirees need immediately. In a press release, UPS explained:

“Our new drone delivery service will help CVS provide safe and efficient deliveries of medicines to this large retirement community, enabling residents to receive medications without leaving their homes,” said Scott Price, UPS chief strategy and transformation officer.

“UPS is committed to playing its part in fighting the spread of coronavirus, and this is another way we can support our healthcare customers and individuals with innovative solutions.”

RELATEDHere's How to Get Your Medications (While Minimizing Your Exposure Risk)

Initially, the delivery system will rely on drones dropping off packages to a local courier that will finish the final leg of the journey. However, in the near future, the drones might deliver packages directly to customers’ doors.

If you want to minimize your risk of exposure, but there’s no drone delivery in your area (yet!), don’t worry. We have a host of great tips to help you collect your prescriptions, without collecting an infection along the way.

[via Endgadet]

READ NEXT
Jason Fitzpatrick Jason Fitzpatrick
Jason Fitzpatrick is the Editor in Chief of LifeSavvy. He has over a decade of experience in publishing and has authored thousands of articles at LifeSavvy, Review Geek, How-To Geek, and Lifehacker. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Recently Popular
Here’s How to Dress for Your Next Flight
Carla Cometto |
When it comes to in-flight fashion, comfort and practicality should always be a priority. To maximize your experience at 35,000 feet in the air, here are some clothing tips you should consider next time you plan your mile-high outfit.
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?