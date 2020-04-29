Why Don’t We Have Better COVID-19 Tests?

Testing for the coronavirus and related antibodies is critical, and discussion of the tests is all over the news. Here’s an in-depth look at the tests themselves.

The folks over at SciShow produce videos about everything from housecat behavior to the effects of deep space travel on the human body. Lately, just like the rest of us, they’ve been quite interested in the science behind the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting disease, COVID-19.

The following video offers an accessible look at the process of testing for COVID-19. It covers why it’s so time-consuming, complicated, and expensive. It also explains why new tests and methods come out so frequently.

