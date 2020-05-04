Animated films about arctic foxes, a new comedy special from Seinfield‘s Jerry Seinfield, and Michelle Obama’s new documentary are all coming to Netflix this week. Needless to say, you’ll have plenty to keep you busy.

While Netflix may have had a boon of film, television series, and specials hitting its platform last week thanks to the beginning of the month, this week’s releases are nothing to balk at. If you’re planning your binge-watching in advance, here’s everything coming to Netflix this week.

May 4 Arctic Dogs : A dog discovers a plot to drill into the arctic and must stop it from happening. Luccas Neto em: Acampemonto de Ferias 2: Friends come together at summer camp to make music in this follow-up.

May 5 Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill: Seinfeld fans will be happy to see the titular comedy back on the stand-up stage.

May 6 Becoming: This documentary follows First Lady Michelle Obama on her book tour. Hangman: A detective and profiler follow a serial killer in this thriller. Workin Moms: Moms band together in this series out of Canada.



May 8 18 Regali / 18 Presents: An Italian woman leaves behind 18 gifts for her daughter. Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: This animated series for kids features a monkey skilled at fixing things. Dead to Me: The second series of the hit Netflix original hits the streaming service. House at the End of the Street: This film follows the story of a girl who becomes involved with a boy who survived a gruesome murder in their neighborhood. Restaurants on the Edge: More restaurants try to survive in season two of this series. Rust Valley Restorers: Car lovers will love this show about turning scrap metal into cars. Sleepless: Jamie Foxx tries to find his son in this crime thriller. The Eddy: This series follows a jazz club owner in Paris. The Hollow: This Canadian animated series follows children who wake up in another world and must find their way home. The Wrong Missy: David Spade stars in this film about a man who invites the wrong woman on a retreat. Valeria: This Spanish series follows a writer in turmoil over her writing and her relationship.

