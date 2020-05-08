Salt in Your Coffee? Here’s the Argument for Adding a (Tiny!) Pinch

If you buy premium coffee and prepare it in a gentle, controlled way, putting salt in it will likely make the experience worse. For everyone else? A pinch might be in order.

One of our favorite coffee gurus (and maybe yours, too), James Hoffman, digs into the science of this in the video below.

He explores how a pinch of salt can take the rough edges off a less-than-perfect cup of coffee and balance out the flavor. Why does it work? Because a good cup has the right kind of bitterness (and not the brewed-in-an-unwashed-truck-stop-urn kind).

Interesting science lesson aside, the video’s worth a watch just to see poor Hoffman work his way through cups of salted instant coffee.