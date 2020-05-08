X
Salt in Your Coffee? Here’s the Argument for Adding a (Tiny!) Pinch

Jason Fitzpatrick @jasonfitzpatric
A map putting a pinch of salt into his coffee.
James Hoffman/YouTube

If you buy premium coffee and prepare it in a gentle, controlled way, putting salt in it will likely make the experience worse. For everyone else? A pinch might be in order.

One of our favorite coffee gurus (and maybe yours, too), James Hoffman, digs into the science of this in the video below.

He explores how a pinch of salt can take the rough edges off a less-than-perfect cup of coffee and balance out the flavor. Why does it work? Because a good cup has the right kind of bitterness (and not the brewed-in-an-unwashed-truck-stop-urn kind).

Interesting science lesson aside, the video’s worth a watch just to see poor Hoffman work his way through cups of salted instant coffee.

Jason Fitzpatrick Jason Fitzpatrick
Jason Fitzpatrick is the Editor in Chief of LifeSavvy.

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

