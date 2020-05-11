X
It may not be the beginning of the month, but Netflix still has some major drops happening. From a cult-classic animated series, to an interactive special of a beloved original series, the streaming service has more than enough to keep you in television for the next week.

If you want to plan out your binge-watching ahead of time, here’s everything coming to Netflix this week.

  • May 11
    • Bordertown: Season 3 of this Finnish crime series about a small town detective hits Netflix soon.
    • Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics: Celebrities discuss their use of psychedelics in this documentary.
    • Trial by Media: This original docu-series looks at famous court cases and how media may have played a role in them.
  • May 12
    • Love Is Blind: This romantic film blurs the line between reality and fantasy where viewers must question what’s real and what’s not.
    • True: Terrific Tales: This animated series takes famous stories and spins them in new ways.
    • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend: Kimmy Schmidt confront her captor in this interactive Netflix special.
  • May 14
    • Dilan 1990: This Indonesian romance follows a girl who meets a “bad boy” but sees more than what’s on the surface.
    • Riverdale (Season 4): The fourth season of the hit CW series inspired by the Archie comics hits the streaming service.

  • May 15
    • Avatar: The Last Airbender (Seasons 1-3): Yes, this is really happening. After years of outcry from fans, the cult classic Nickelodeon series is coming to streaming.
    • Chichipatos: A magician makes an oopsie when he causes a drug lord to disappear.
    • District 9: Produced by The Lord of the Rings Peter Jackson, this film tells the story of a man who must quarantine with an alien species in a locked-down district.
    • I Love You, Stupid: A man attempts to become a better person after getting dumped by his girlfriend in this comedy.
    • Learning Time with Timmy: This animated school for preschoolers may be a welcome addition for parents.
    • Madam Secretary: The sixth season of this CBS show after a female Secretary of State comes to Netflix.
    • Magic for Humans: Magician Justin Willman is back for another season of close-up magic.
    • Parasyte: The Maxim: This manga turned anime follows a man partially infected with a parasite who ultimately bonds with the creature.
    • She-Ra and the Princess of Power: The reboot of the classic animated series returns this month.
    • The Unremarkable Juanquini: An untalented magician accidentally disappeared a wanted man in this comedy.
    • The Wiggles: Yes, those Wiggles.
    • White Lines: Fans of Money Heist will certainly want to tune into this new show from the creator about a girl investigating her brother’s disappearance.

  • May 16
    • Public Enemies: Johnny Depp’s gangster movie is coming to streaming.
    • United 93: This dramatization follows the events of Flight 93.
  • May 17
    • El límite infinito: This documentary follows the journey of Jean Maggi as she climbs the Himalayas.
    • Soul Surfer: Anna Sophia Robb stars as surfer Bethany Hamilton in this docu-drama.
