It may not be the beginning of the month, but Netflix still has some major drops happening. From a cult-classic animated series, to an interactive special of a beloved original series, the streaming service has more than enough to keep you in television for the next week.

If you want to plan out your binge-watching ahead of time, here’s everything coming to Netflix this week.

May 11 Bordertown : Season 3 of this Finnish crime series about a small town detective hits Netflix soon. Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics: Celebrities discuss their use of psychedelics in this documentary. Trial by Media: This original docu-series looks at famous court cases and how media may have played a role in them.

May 12 Love Is Blind: This romantic film blurs the line between reality and fantasy where viewers must question what’s real and what’s not. True: Terrific Tales: This animated series takes famous stories and spins them in new ways. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend: Kimmy Schmidt confront her captor in this interactive Netflix special.

May 14 Dilan 1990: This Indonesian romance follows a girl who meets a “bad boy” but sees more than what’s on the surface. Riverdale (Season 4): The fourth season of the hit CW series inspired by the Archie comics hits the streaming service.



May 15 Avatar: The Last Airbender (Seasons 1-3): Yes, this is really happening. After years of outcry from fans, the cult classic Nickelodeon series is coming to streaming. Chichipatos: A magician makes an oopsie when he causes a drug lord to disappear. District 9: Produced by The Lord of the Rings Peter Jackson, this film tells the story of a man who must quarantine with an alien species in a locked-down district. I Love You, Stupid: A man attempts to become a better person after getting dumped by his girlfriend in this comedy. Learning Time with Timmy: This animated school for preschoolers may be a welcome addition for parents. Madam Secretary: The sixth season of this CBS show after a female Secretary of State comes to Netflix. Magic for Humans: Magician Justin Willman is back for another season of close-up magic. Parasyte: The Maxim: This manga turned anime follows a man partially infected with a parasite who ultimately bonds with the creature. She-Ra and the Princess of Power: The reboot of the classic animated series returns this month. The Unremarkable Juanquini: An untalented magician accidentally disappeared a wanted man in this comedy. The Wiggles: Yes, those Wiggles. White Lines: Fans of Money Heist will certainly want to tune into this new show from the creator about a girl investigating her brother’s disappearance.

