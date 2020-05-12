Wednesday Is the IRS Deadline for Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments

This Wednesday, May 13th, is the last day you can submit your direct deposit banking information to the IRS to get your stimulus check electronically instead of waiting on a paper check.

Hopefully, you’ve already received your stimulus payment via direct deposit (even if you had to jump through and extra hoop or two).

If not, now is the time to check the IRS has your direct deposit information on hand and, if not, submit it. After this Wednesday, the IRS won’t be accepting electronic deposit information and will fall back on a paper check delivery system:

“We’re working hard to get more payments quickly to taxpayers,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “We want people to visit Get My Payment before the noon Wednesday deadline so they can provide their direct deposit information. Time is running out for a chance to get these payments several weeks earlier through direct deposit.”

You can check on the status of your payment as well as confirm the IRS has (or needs) your direct deposit information using the official Get My Payment tool here.