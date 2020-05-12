X
Popular Searches

Wednesday Is the IRS Deadline for Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments

Jason Fitzpatrick @jasonfitzpatric
A check from the U.S. Treasury imposed over tax forms.
cabania/Shutterstock

This Wednesday, May 13th, is the last day you can submit your direct deposit banking information to the IRS to get your stimulus check electronically instead of waiting on a paper check.

RELATEDPSA: Didn't Get a Stimulus Payment? You Might Need to Do This

Hopefully, you’ve already received your stimulus payment via direct deposit (even if you had to jump through and extra hoop or two).

If not, now is the time to check the IRS has your direct deposit information on hand and, if not, submit it. After this Wednesday, the IRS won’t be accepting electronic deposit information and will fall back on a paper check delivery system:

“We’re working hard to get more payments quickly to taxpayers,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “We want people to visit Get My Payment before the noon Wednesday deadline so they can provide their direct deposit information. Time is running out for a chance to get these payments several weeks earlier through direct deposit.”

You can check on the status of your payment as well as confirm the IRS has (or needs) your direct deposit information using the official Get My Payment tool here.

READ NEXT
Jason Fitzpatrick Jason Fitzpatrick
Jason Fitzpatrick is the Editor in Chief of LifeSavvy. He has over a decade of experience in publishing and has authored thousands of articles at LifeSavvy, Review Geek, How-To Geek, and Lifehacker. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support LifeSavvy.

Recently Popular
You Can Now Play Google’s Top 10 Doodle Games
Shea Simmons |
Google’s rainbow-hued emblem is arguably one of the most recognizable on the internet. But it’s the Google Doodle that often had people running back to the search engine’s homepage. Now, some of the most famous Google Doodle games are returning.
LifeSavvy is where you learn new skills for a better life. Whether you’re looking for tips on organization, travel, parenting, fitness, relationships, school, or your career, our team of expert writers is here to help. Want to know more?