Here’s How the Monobloc Plastic Chair Became Ubiquitous

You’ve likely sat in one before. Maybe even hundreds of times in your life. Yet you probably didn’t realize the design had a name, or even gave much thought to it. Here’s the story of the monobloc chair.

Over at Neo they have a mini-documentary about the ubiquitous chair. You can find them in American backyards, outside cafes in Belgium, and in homes in developing nations.

But how did one design end up in so many different places? From the kernel of the design in the 1940s to molding refinements in the 1960s to the mass production of the 1980s, the easily recognized chair has a long story arc.

Watching the video may not change your opinion about wanting them in your yard, but you’ll certainly have a better understanding of the history of the chair and how it went from avant-garde piece of something as common as a water bottle.