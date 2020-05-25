Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week

May is almost over, but there are still a few final Netflix drops to watch. From the latest season of The CW’s Supergirl to the Adam Sandler’s critical hit Uncut Gems, the streaming service seems to have saved some of its best launches for last.

May 25 Alphablocks: Help preschoolers learn to read with this debut. Ne Zha: Anime fans should check out this show about a boy who has to fight a demon. Norm of the North: Family Vacation: King Norm is back and looking for his crown in this animated film. Uncut Gems: Adam Sandler’s hit film with critics is coming to Netflix. Supergirl: Catch up with Kara and the rest of the crew in the latest season of The CW superhero show.

May 26 Hannah Gadsby: Douglas: The smash-hit comedian is back with a second special.

May 27 #FriendButMarried: A man tries to romance his high school sweetheart in this film. I’m No Longer Here: In a case of mistaken identity, a young man is kidnapped by a drug cartel. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich: Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein tell their stories in this documentary. The Lincoln Lawyer: Matthew McConaughey plays a defense lawyer in this book to film adaptation.



May 28 Dorohedoro: A man is cursed with the head of a lizard in this anime. Intuition/La Corazonada: A detective and her mentor work together to solve the killing of a 19-year-old.

May 29 Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room: The musician and comedian hosts his debut Netflix special. Space Force (Season 1): The much-anticipated Steve Carell series hits Netflix. Somebody Feed Phil: The Everyone Loves Raymond creator is back with another season of his food show.

