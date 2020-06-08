Netflix may conduct heavy drops at the beginning of the month, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to consume throughout the other weeks. For June, Netflix is giving fans everything from a new Pokemon series, to a new Spike Lee film, to comedy specials, there’s more than enough for you to add to your queue.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix this week if you want to add to your upcoming queue.

June 8 Before I Fall: A girl tries to figure out how she died by reliving the same day over and over.

June 10 Curon: Twins move back to a family home only for their mother to disappear in this Italian horror series. Lenox Hill: Four physicians at New York’s famous hospital are chronicled in this docu-series. Middle Men: This film dramatizes Jack Harris, one of the first men in online commerce. My Mister: This K-drama tells the story of three brothers and a woman who come together in their middle age. Reality Z: Reality tv contestants are faced with zombies attacked Rio de Janeiro in this Brazilian series.



June 11 Pose: The next season of the popular and critically acclaimed Ryan Murphy show hits Netflix. Whispers: This Saudi thriller follows a family whose secrets begin to emerge.

June 12 Da 5 Bloods: Four Vietnam vets return to the country to retrieve their friend in this Spike Lee film. Dating Around: Singles go on multiple blind dates in the second season of this reality show. F is for Family: The animated series about a veteran’s family returns. Frank Elstner: Just One Last Question: The German host bids farewell with special guests. Jo Koy: In His Elements: The comedian has his own comedy special coming to the streaming platform. Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: A girl has to travel through a post-apocalyptic world in this animated series. One Piece: A man wishes to become the world’s greatest pirate in this anime. NDG Documentaries: Multiple French sports documentaries are coming in this series.

