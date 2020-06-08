X
Check Out These Handy WHO Guidelines to Wear Your Mask Safely

Jason Fitzpatrick @jasonfitzpatric
A partial view of a World Health Organization infographic showing how to safely wear a medical mask.
The World Health Organization

Whether you’re wearing a cloth or medical face mask, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) updated guidelines offer clear instructions on how to do so safely.

The updated guidelines include some informative videos and infographics detailing how to safely wear both non-medical cloth and medical face masks. You can watch the guidelines in the video below or print one of the handy infographics.

The infographic below details the “Do’s” to wear a fabric mask safely, but there’s one featuring the “Don’ts,” as well. There are matching videos and graphics for medical masks, too.

A World Health Organization infographic showing how to wear a non-medical fabric mask safely.
The World Health Organization

For the full-resolution infographics, as well as the rest of the updated information and videos, check out the WHO’s COVID-19 Advice for the Public: When and How to Use Masks.

Need to know how to properly wash and dry your reusable fabric mask? Check out our guide!

