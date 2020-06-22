The heat is steadily rising, and if you want to avoid the heat, Netflix is there to help. While the streaming service has its biggest drop at the beginning of the month, there’s still plenty to coming soon.

From a documentary about the Larry Nassar abuse case in U.S. Gymnastics to a Will Ferrel comedy about Europe’s biggest song competition, here’s everything coming to Netflix this week.

June 22 Dark Skies: A family is tormented by an alien threat in this 2013 film.

June 23 Eric Andre: Legalize Everything: Comedian Eric Andre’s stand-up special is hitting the streaming service.



June 24 Athlete A: The documentary follows the story of journalists who uncovered years of cover-ups of sexual abuse in U.S. gymnastics. Crazy Delicious: Amateur chefs compete to impress the “food gods” and win a golden apple. Nobody Knows I’m Here: A child star becomes a recluse but learns to connect.

