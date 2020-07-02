This CPSC’s 2020 Fireworks Safety Video Is like a Wacky 1980s Montage

Look, fireworks safety is important and we really do hope you make it to next week with all your fingers. But if you don’t, at least wear a GoPro like these fireworks crash test dummies.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) really wants you to have a safe 4th of July. To that end, they just released a safety video showing you just how wrong things can go when you mishandle fireworks.

And while fireworks safety is serious business the resulting video—thanks to a sort of low-key campiness combined with the absolutely fantastic 1980s synth music—ends up looking more like a montage from Flight of the Navigator mixed with explosives and less like a safety video.

But hey, maybe that’s part of the genius—because we’ll be damned if we didn’t watch every second of the video. So, if you show it to the kiddos, make sure to explain: “Yes, explosions are awesome. Yes, they really did blow that styrofoam man up. Yes, this music is amazing. But there’s nothing funny about lifelong injuries, so imagine your noggin is that watermelon and think twice about being stupid this weekend.”

And, while you’re at it, if you’re planning to set off fireworks this weekend be sure to check out the CPSC page on fireworks safety with tips on safe handling and disposal of fireworks.