Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
Dr. Suess' character the lorax stands atop a stump.
Universal Pictures/YouTube

Just because the first of the month has passed doesn’t mean Netflix isn’t dolling out good content. This week, streamers are getting a Dr. Seuss classic alongside multiple original new shows. If you love Netflix’s creations, this week may be the one that fills your queue.

  • June 6
    • A Kid From Coney Island: Basketball fans will want to check out this documentary about former player Stephon Marbury.
  • June 7
    • Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax: The film tells the story of Dr. Suess’ classic character the Lorax.

  • July 8
    • The Long Dumb Road: Two people come together for a journey of self discovery in this road trip film.
    • Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado: In this documentaryAstrologist Walter Mercado tells the story of his decision to leave the spotlight.
    • Stateless: Season 1: Lives collide at an immigrant detention facility in Australia.
    • Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1: A boy is possessed by an ancient Pharoah and tasked with protecting an ancient puzzle.

  • July 9
    • Japan Sinks: 2020: A family must navigate a sinking Japan after its struck by catastrophic earthquakes.
    • The Protector: Season 4: A man’s journey to protect his city under the name of a secret order continues in this fourth season installation.
  • July 10
    • The Claudia Kishi Club: This documentary explores Asian American creators’ relationship with the famous Babysitters’ Club character.
    • Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Zac Efron’s travel show hits streaming.
    • The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space: The underpants only wearing superhero has more adventures.
    • Dating Around: Brazil: Single people meet fellow daters around Brazil in this reality series.
    • The Old Guard: A group of ancient mercenaries recruits a new member in this Netflix original.
    •  The Twelve: A jury must decide the fate of a woman accused of killing her best friend and her daughter.
