Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week

Just because the first of the month has passed doesn’t mean Netflix isn’t dolling out good content. This week, streamers are getting a Dr. Seuss classic alongside multiple original new shows. If you love Netflix’s creations, this week may be the one that fills your queue.
- June 6
- A Kid From Coney Island: Basketball fans will want to check out this documentary about former player Stephon Marbury.
- June 7
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax: The film tells the story of Dr. Suess’ classic character the Lorax.
- July 8
- The Long Dumb Road: Two people come together for a journey of self discovery in this road trip film.
- Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado: In this documentary, Astrologist Walter Mercado tells the story of his decision to leave the spotlight.
- Stateless: Season 1: Lives collide at an immigrant detention facility in Australia.
- Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1: A boy is possessed by an ancient Pharoah and tasked with protecting an ancient puzzle.
- July 9
- Japan Sinks: 2020: A family must navigate a sinking Japan after its struck by catastrophic earthquakes.
- The Protector: Season 4: A man’s journey to protect his city under the name of a secret order continues in this fourth season installation.
- July 10
- The Claudia Kishi Club: This documentary explores Asian American creators’ relationship with the famous Babysitters’ Club character.
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Zac Efron’s travel show hits streaming.
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space: The underpants only wearing superhero has more adventures.
- Dating Around: Brazil: Single people meet fellow daters around Brazil in this reality series.
- The Old Guard: A group of ancient mercenaries recruits a new member in this Netflix original.
- The Twelve: A jury must decide the fate of a woman accused of killing her best friend and her daughter.