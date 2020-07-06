Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week

Just because the first of the month has passed doesn’t mean Netflix isn’t dolling out good content. This week, streamers are getting a Dr. Seuss classic alongside multiple original new shows. If you love Netflix’s creations, this week may be the one that fills your queue.

June 6 A Kid From Coney Island: Basketball fans will want to check out this documentary about former player Stephon Marbury.

June 7 Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax: The film tells the story of Dr. Suess’ classic character the Lorax.



July 8 The Long Dumb Road : Two people come together for a journey of self discovery in this road trip film. Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado: In this documentary , Astrologist Walter Mercado tells the story of his decision to leave the spotlight. Stateless: Season 1: Lives collide at an immigrant detention facility in Australia. Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1: A boy is possessed by an ancient Pharoah and tasked with protecting an ancient puzzle.

