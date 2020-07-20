Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week

X
July is winding down, but Netflix Originals aren’t. From British comedian Jack Whitehall’s comedy special to the sequel of hit rom-com The Kissing Booth, if you love the platform’s homegrown content, your queue is about to be full.

  • July 20
    • Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: This second part of the original comedy follows teenage genius Ashley Garcia who moves to work for NASA.
    • How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2: Three high school friends who started a drug-selling business try to get out in the second season of this series.
    • Ip Man 4: The Finale: The conclusion of this popular series hits Netflix.
    • Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking: British comedian Jack Whitehall has another special this week.
    • Street Food: Latin America: Foodies will love this documentary about, well, Latin American street food.

  • July 22
    • 61: Follow the story of Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris as they compete to break Babe Ruth’s home run record in this film.
    • Fear City: New York vs The Mafia: If you’re still missing The Sopranos, this documentary may be for you.
    • Love on the Spectrum: This Netflix documentary follows the stories of people on the autism spectrum as they navigate relationships.
    • Norsemen: Season 3: The Viking epic continues.
    • The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion: This documentary explores hip hop’s impact on fashion.
    • Signs: A murder resembling an old cold case brings up secrets in a small town.
    • Spotlight: A group of reporters reveals a child molestation coverup by the Catholic Church.

  • July 23
    • The Larva Island Movie: Kids will love this animated film about larva, duh.
  • July 24
    • A Cantar (Sing On! Spain): Netflix is bringing you the karaoke competition you always wanted.
    • Animal Crackers: Netflix’s animated film follows a family attempting to save a circus.
    • Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing: Another installation of the How to Tame Your Dragon series coming to Netflix.
    • In the Dark: Season 2: The second season of the series about a woman’s quest to investigate her friend’s murder continues.
    • The Kissing Booth 2: Netflix’s popular rom-com now has a sequel.
    • Ofrenda a la tormenta:  A woman confronts her nightmares and their origins in this new series.

  • July 26
    • Banana Split: Two girls form a friendship, but one is dating the other’s ex in this comedy.
    • Shameless: Season 10: The next season of the William H. Macy hit comes to Netflix.
