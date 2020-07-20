Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week

July is winding down, but Netflix Originals aren’t. From British comedian Jack Whitehall’s comedy special to the sequel of hit rom-com The Kissing Booth, if you love the platform’s homegrown content, your queue is about to be full.

July 20 Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love : This second part of the original comedy follows teenage genius Ashley Garcia who moves to work for NASA. How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2: Three high school friends who started a drug-selling business try to get out in the second season of this series. Ip Man 4: The Finale: The conclusion of this popular series hits Netflix. Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking: British comedian Jack Whitehall has another special this week. Street Food: Latin America: Foodies will love this documentary about, well, Latin American street food.



July 22 61: Follow the story of Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris as they compete to break Babe Ruth’s home run record in this film. Fear City: New York vs The Mafia: If you’re still missing The Sopranos, this documentary may be for you. Love on the Spectrum: This Netflix documentary follows the stories of people on the autism spectrum as they navigate relationships. Norsemen: Season 3: The Viking epic continues. The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion: This documentary explores hip hop’s impact on fashion. Signs : A murder resembling an old cold case brings up secrets in a small town. Spotlight : A group of reporters reveals a child molestation coverup by the Catholic Church.



July 23 The Larva Island Movie: Kids will love this animated film about larva, duh.

July 24 A Cantar (Sing On! Spain): Netflix is bringing you the karaoke competition you always wanted. Animal Crackers: Netflix’s animated film follows a family attempting to save a circus. Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing: Another installation of the How to Tame Your Dragon series coming to Netflix. In the Dark: Season 2: The second season of the series about a woman’s quest to investigate her friend’s murder continues. The Kissing Booth 2 : Netflix’s popular rom-com now has a sequel. Ofrenda a la tormenta: A woman confronts her nightmares and their origins in this new series.

