You Can’t Go Wrong with This $20 Kitchen Sink Upgrade

Like the rest of us, you’re probably washing your hands a whole lot more these days. This extremely simple no-tools-required upgrade to your kitchen sink soap dispenser is so amazing, you’ll be recommending it to your friends.

If your kitchen sink has a built-in dispenser, like the one shown above, your feelings about it likely range from indifference to hatred. The concept is a good one: a soap bottle mounted to the sink. It looks nice and keeps the counter uncluttered.

Except, it’s garbage. You have to pour soap through the tiny neck of the assembly or climb under the sink and unscrew the reservoir bottle to refill it. Either way, you end up getting soap on stuff. The reservoir always seems to run out at the most inconvenient times, and the whole experience is far more subpar than it should be.

Enter this absolutely brilliant soap dispenser extension tube from Ultimate Kitchen. For $20, you get a 36-inch hose, a check valve, and two rubber stoppers.

Then, you just unscrew the stupid clumsy reservoir bottle from the soap dispenser under your sink. Slide the hose snugly over the tube sticking out from the bottom of the soap dispenser, and then slip the hose through one of the rubber stoppers.

Finally, take the cap off the biggest bottle of hand soap you can find and stick the hose in it. This is where the magic happens and your days of spilling soap all over the place come to an end. The video below walks you through the setup process.

What do you get for your effort? Months of handwashing without having to deal with the stupid tiny reservoir that came with the built-in dispenser. After that last pump of soap, you just pop off the cap on another huge jug of soap, drop in the hose, and it’s ready to use, all in a matter of seconds.

Thanks to the check valve in the hose line, you don’t even have to reprime the pump—just a few presses suck up some fresh soap, and you’re back in business.

The bottles that come with built-in soap dispenser kits typically range from about 12 to 18 ounces. The large refill bottles at most big-box stores, however, are anywhere from 50 to 80 ounces, or you can get a one-gallon jug online.

For 20 bucks and 10 minutes of your time, you can go from fussing with a soap dispenser on a weekly basis or swapping out a jug of soap every month or two in a matter of seconds.

Maybe when you woke up this morning, you didn’t realize the most important thing you needed to do today was fix the glaring deficiencies of your kitchen soap dispenser. But now that you do, you know what your weekend project will be.