Tired of Your View? Look Out a Stranger’s Window Instead

Shea Simmons @heysheashea
A view from a window shows the ocean and a table set on a patio.
Window Swap

If you’re feeling like you need an escape, there may be a way to get one without ever leaving your couch. Window Swap lets you open a window anywhere in the world to see a fresh view right from your home.

Using Window Swap is pretty simple. When you head to the website, you’ll see a button in the center that tells you to open a window anywhere in the world. When you click it, a pop-up will appear with a scene from someone’s window someplace around the globe, and it is, in fact, someone’s actual window. Want a different view? Just click a button to jump to a new window.

The site works by having people submit 10-minute, horizontal HD videos from their windows. You add your first name and location, and then the videos are reviewed and uploaded to give people the view from others’ windows.

If you need a view that’s not your own, Window Swap may be your new favorite site.

 

