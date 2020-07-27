Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week

X
July may have a few more days left, but good news, streamers. The first of the month comes this week. That means a plethora of new Netflix content. From the ’80s classic The Neverending Story to the much-anticipated second season of the original series The Umbrella Academy, you’re going to have a lot to watch this week.

  • July 28
    • Jeopardy!: Collection 6: More episodes of the classic game show series are coming.
    • Last Chance U: Laney: Football fans will want to check out this documentary
  • July 29
    • The Hater: This original Netflix film follows a man engaged in smearing people on social media.
    • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4: The title basically says it all about this show.
  • July 30
    • Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie: The religious animated series has a new iteration on Netflix.
    • Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy:  A new animated Transformers movie is coming.

  • July 31
    • Get Even: Four high school students come together to seek justice at their school.
    • Latte and the Magic Waterstone: An animated hedgehog has adventures in this series.
    • Seriously Single: A social media savvy woman can’t stop fixating on an ex.
    • The Speed Cubers: Yes, this documentary is about people who quickly solve Rubix cubes.
    • Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet: The baking show has a new special.
    • The Umbrella Academy: Season 2: The hit series returns.
    • Vis a Vis: El Oasis: Two women attempt to steal a tiara from a drug lord’s daughter.

  • August 1
    • A Knight’s Tale: The anachronistic medieval film starring Heath Ledger hits Netflix.
    • Acts of Violence: Brothers come together to try to save their sister from traffickers.
    • The Addams Family: The ’90s version of this creepy comedy will start streaming.
    • An Education: A girl has an affair with an older man.
    • Being John Malkovich: This odd film has hit cult classic status.
    • Death at a Funeral: This comedy follows a man trying to plan a funeral for this father.
    • Dennis the Menace: A meddling kid loves to annoy his neighbor in this classic film.
    • Elizabeth Harvest: A woman is forbidden from entering one room in her husband’s home.
    • Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind: The Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet classic begins streaming in August.
    • Hardcore Henry: A man wakes up as a hybrid robot in this action film.

  • August 1
    • Iron Man Armored Adventures: Season 1-2: Animated version of the Marvel series come to Netflix. 
    • Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, The Lost World: Jurassic Park: All of the Jurassic Park films are now on streaming.
    • Mad Max: The original version of the film is one launching on Netflix.
    • Mr. Deeds: The Adam Sandler film follows a man who suddenly becomes rich.
    • My Perfect Landing: Season 1: Follow the stories of young gymnasts in this series.
    • Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1: Kids from a school on the sea are formed to attend one on land in this anime.
    • The NeverEnding Story, The Neverending Story II: Fly on Falkor the Luck Dragon in these ’80s classics.
    • The Next Step: Season 6: The dance series continues.

  • August 1
    • Nights in Rodanthe: Another Nicholas Sparks film is coming to the platform.
    • Ocean’s Thirteen: This film is the third installment of the George Clooney fronted film.
    • Ocean’s Twelve: George Clooney and Brad Pitt return in the sequel to Ocean’s Eleven.
    • Operation Ouch: Season 1, Operation Ouch: Special: Twin doctors explore the human body in this series.
    • Remember Me: Robert Pattinson stars in this romantic drama.
    • Seabiscuit: The Tobey Macquire film about a racehorse hits streaming.
    • Super Monsters: The New Class: Baby monsters have adventures in this animates series for Netflix Family.
    • Toradora!: Season 1: Two friends try to help one another talk to their crushes.
    • Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2: More Transformers are coming.
    • The Ugly Truth: Katherine Heigel and Gerard Butler star in this hate to love comedy.
    • What Keeps You Alive: A woman tries to escape from her murderous wife.
  • August 2
    • Almost Love: This film follows friends as they navigate love and life.
    • Connected: This documentary follows a science journalist investigating the ways we’re all connected.
