Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week

July may have a few more days left, but good news, streamers. The first of the month comes this week. That means a plethora of new Netflix content. From the ’80s classic The Neverending Story to the much-anticipated second season of the original series The Umbrella Academy, you’re going to have a lot to watch this week.

July 28 Jeopardy!: Collection 6: More episodes of the classic game show series are coming. Last Chance U: Laney : Football fans will want to check out this documentary

July 29 The Hater: This original Netflix film follows a man engaged in smearing people on social media. Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4: The title basically says it all about this show.

July 30 Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie: The religious animated series has a new iteration on Netflix. Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: A new animated Transformers movie is coming.



July 31 Get Even: Four high school students come together to seek justice at their school. Latte and the Magic Waterstone: An animated hedgehog has adventures in this series. Seriously Single: A social media savvy woman can’t stop fixating on an ex. The Speed Cubers: Yes, this documentary is about people who quickly solve Rubix cubes. Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet: The baking show has a new special. The Umbrella Academy: Season 2: The hit series returns. Vis a Vis: El Oasis: Two women attempt to steal a tiara from a drug lord’s daughter.



August 1 A Knight’s Tale: The anachronistic medieval film starring Heath Ledger hits Netflix. Acts of Violence: Brothers come together to try to save their sister from traffickers. The Addams Family: The ’90s version of this creepy comedy will start streaming. An Education: A girl has an affair with an older man. Being John Malkovich: This odd film has hit cult classic status. Death at a Funeral: This comedy follows a man trying to plan a funeral for this father. Dennis the Menace: A meddling kid loves to annoy his neighbor in this classic film. Elizabeth Harvest: A woman is forbidden from entering one room in her husband’s home. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind: The Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet classic begins streaming in August. Hardcore Henry: A man wakes up as a hybrid robot in this action film.



August 1 Iron Man Armored Adventures: Season 1-2: Animated version of the Marvel series come to Netflix. Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, The Lost World: Jurassic Park: All of the Jurassic Park films are now on streaming. Mad Max: The original version of the film is one launching on Netflix. Mr. Deeds: The Adam Sandler film follows a man who suddenly becomes rich. My Perfect Landing: Season 1: Follow the stories of young gymnasts in this series. Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1: Kids from a school on the sea are formed to attend one on land in this anime. The NeverEnding Story, The Neverending Story II: Fly on Falkor the Luck Dragon in these ’80s classics. The Next Step: Season 6: The dance series continues.

