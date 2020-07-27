Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week

July may have a few more days left, but good news, streamers. The first of the month comes this week. That means a plethora of new Netflix content. From the ’80s classic The Neverending Story to the much-anticipated second season of the original series The Umbrella Academy, you’re going to have a lot to watch this week.
- July 28
- Jeopardy!: Collection 6: More episodes of the classic game show series are coming.
- Last Chance U: Laney: Football fans will want to check out this documentary
- July 29
- The Hater: This original Netflix film follows a man engaged in smearing people on social media.
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4: The title basically says it all about this show.
- July 30
- Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie: The religious animated series has a new iteration on Netflix.
- Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: A new animated Transformers movie is coming.
- July 31
- Get Even: Four high school students come together to seek justice at their school.
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone: An animated hedgehog has adventures in this series.
- Seriously Single: A social media savvy woman can’t stop fixating on an ex.
- The Speed Cubers: Yes, this documentary is about people who quickly solve Rubix cubes.
- Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet: The baking show has a new special.
- The Umbrella Academy: Season 2: The hit series returns.
- Vis a Vis: El Oasis: Two women attempt to steal a tiara from a drug lord’s daughter.
- August 1
- A Knight’s Tale: The anachronistic medieval film starring Heath Ledger hits Netflix.
- Acts of Violence: Brothers come together to try to save their sister from traffickers.
- The Addams Family: The ’90s version of this creepy comedy will start streaming.
- An Education: A girl has an affair with an older man.
- Being John Malkovich: This odd film has hit cult classic status.
- Death at a Funeral: This comedy follows a man trying to plan a funeral for this father.
- Dennis the Menace: A meddling kid loves to annoy his neighbor in this classic film.
- Elizabeth Harvest: A woman is forbidden from entering one room in her husband’s home.
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind: The Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet classic begins streaming in August.
- Hardcore Henry: A man wakes up as a hybrid robot in this action film.
- Iron Man Armored Adventures: Season 1-2: Animated version of the Marvel series come to Netflix.
- Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, The Lost World: Jurassic Park: All of the Jurassic Park films are now on streaming.
- Mad Max: The original version of the film is one launching on Netflix.
- Mr. Deeds: The Adam Sandler film follows a man who suddenly becomes rich.
- My Perfect Landing: Season 1: Follow the stories of young gymnasts in this series.
- Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1: Kids from a school on the sea are formed to attend one on land in this anime.
- The NeverEnding Story, The Neverending Story II: Fly on Falkor the Luck Dragon in these ’80s classics.
- The Next Step: Season 6: The dance series continues.
- Nights in Rodanthe: Another Nicholas Sparks film is coming to the platform.
- Ocean’s Thirteen: This film is the third installment of the George Clooney fronted film.
- Ocean’s Twelve: George Clooney and Brad Pitt return in the sequel to Ocean’s Eleven.
- Operation Ouch: Season 1, Operation Ouch: Special: Twin doctors explore the human body in this series.
- Remember Me: Robert Pattinson stars in this romantic drama.
- Seabiscuit: The Tobey Macquire film about a racehorse hits streaming.
- Super Monsters: The New Class: Baby monsters have adventures in this animates series for Netflix Family.
- Toradora!: Season 1: Two friends try to help one another talk to their crushes.
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2: More Transformers are coming.
- The Ugly Truth: Katherine Heigel and Gerard Butler star in this hate to love comedy.
- What Keeps You Alive: A woman tries to escape from her murderous wife.
- August 2
- Almost Love: This film follows friends as they navigate love and life.
- Connected: This documentary follows a science journalist investigating the ways we’re all connected.