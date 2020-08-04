Watch Dogs Find Forever Homes on HBO Max

Whether you’re a cat person or a dog person, it’s hard not to love any news about an animal finding its forever home. HBO Max is taking animal lovers’ obsession and turning it into a new series called The Dog House.

Dog lovers should probably go ahead and grab a box of tissues before tuning into the show, but they should certainly tune in. The Dog House follows U.K.-based animal adoption agency Wood Green as they try to match up their rescue pups with potential families. The episodes feature stories of families and people and why they’re looking to add a new member as well as the tales (or tails) of the potential new animal friends.

The entire season of The Dog House, which consists of eight nearly hour-long episodes, is available now to watch on HBO Max.

