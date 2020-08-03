Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week

Yes, Netflix has already had its major first of the month drop. However, that doesn’t mean there’s great things coming from the streaming service this week. From original documentaries on immigration to a romantic comedy about a high school dance team, this week’s Netflix offerings are diverse.

August 3 Immigration Nation: This documentary series follows the perspectives of both members of immigration enforcement and undocumented immigrant exploring the nuances of immigration in America.

August 4 Mystery Lab: Explore the odd and unexplainable through science and history in this series. Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning: Comedian and SNL staff writer Sam Jay brings her comedy to Netflix streaming.

August 5 Anelka: Misunderstood: Get a look into the French footballer’s life in this documentary. World’s Most Wanted: This series is exactly what you think it is—a series about the world’s most-wanted criminals

