Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week

Yes, Netflix has already had its major first of the month drop. However, that doesn’t mean there’s great things coming from the streaming service this week. From original documentaries on immigration to a romantic comedy about a high school dance team, this week’s Netflix offerings are diverse.
- August 3
- Immigration Nation: This documentary series follows the perspectives of both members of immigration enforcement and undocumented immigrant exploring the nuances of immigration in America.
- August 4
- Mystery Lab: Explore the odd and unexplainable through science and history in this series.
- Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning: Comedian and SNL staff writer Sam Jay brings her comedy to Netflix streaming.
- August 5
- Anelka: Misunderstood: Get a look into the French footballer’s life in this documentary.
- World’s Most Wanted: This series is exactly what you think it is—a series about the world’s most-wanted criminals
- August 6
- The Rain Season 3: The post-apocalyptic series about a world where a virus is spread through rain continues.
- August 7
- Work It: Sabrina Carpenter stars in this movie about a girl who starts her own dance team after being rejected by her school’s elite group.
- August 8
- The Promise: This romantic drama follows the story of an Armenia medical student, an American photojournalist, and an Armenian-born dance instructor just before the beginning of the Armenian genocide.
- We Summon the Darkness: Three teenage girls plan a murder in this campy horror flick.